Kaleb Powell, who was a 2nd District Greene County Commissioner on the Greene County Commission, resigned his seat on Tuesday.
Powell’s resignation is due to his moving out of the 2nd Greene County Commissioner District and into another district.
County commissioners must live in the district they represent on the county board.
Powell announced in February that he would not seek reelection to the seat due to the move that was completed this month.
“I didn’t think that it would be right for me to run for reelection and then have to step down just months later if I were reelected due to moving out of the district. That would have been unfair to the voters and the other candidates,” Powell said in February.
Now, having officially moved out of the 2nd District, Powell sent a letter of resignation to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison on Tuesday.
“I have officially moved out of the 2nd District and will no longer be able to finish my current term of being a commissioner. I have enjoyed being able to serve the people of Greene County and it is my hope to run again during the next election,” Powell sad in the resignation letter.
Morrison officially declared a vacancy for the seat on Tuesday.
The Greene County Commission will be tasked with filling the vacancy at its next regular meeting on July 18 as part of the formal agenda.
In an email to Greene County Commissioners on Tuesday, Morrison recommended the commission appoint Chase Murray to fill the vacant seat.
Murray was elected in May as one of three Republican nominees to fill one of the three 2nd District County Commission seats. The other two nominees, Brad Peters and Joshua Arrowood, are incumbents.
All three candidates will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 county general election.
“I am recommending the appointment of Mr. Chase Murray, the duly elected Republican nominee from the County Primary,” Morrison said in the email. “I make this recommendation because Chase Murray is running in an uncontested race for this seat in the county general election August 4th.”
Murray would serve out the remainder of Powell’s term and then retain the seat after the uncontested election in August if he were to be appointed. Morrison said he believes that the appointment of Murray makes the most sense based on the circumstances.
“If appointed by the current commission, Chase would serve an additional 2 months as an appointee prior to the August 4 election and then be seated as part of the incoming commission,” Morrison said in the email. “My opinion is that it is not reasonable to select another candidate for just 2 months of service when the people of the 2nd District have chosen Chase as their nominee.”
However, the final decision on filling the vacancy will fall to the Greene County Commission.
“This is my recommendation, ultimately, the Commission has the final say of who, if any will fill this vacancy,” Morrison said in the email message.