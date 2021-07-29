Three applicants will be considered for the 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge position to be vacated with the Sept. 1 retirement of Judge Thomas J. Wright.
The applicants are Greeneville lawyer Crystal Jessee, 3rd Judicial District Assistant District Attorney General James Bradley Mercer and Rogersville lawyer William E. Phillips II.
The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a pubic hearing at 9 a.m. on Aug. 31 to consider the applicants.
The hearing location will be in the 3rd Judicial District in a location to be announced at a later date. The judicial district includes Greene, Hancock, Hamblen and Hawkins counties.
“Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the public hearing,” a Tennessee Courts news release said. “Anyone may express their opinions in opposition to any of the applicants.”
Those requiring an accommodation or who have special needs because of a qualified disability, have questions, or need additional information can contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at the state Administrative Office of the Courts at 615-741‑2687.
The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for his consideration, the release said.
The deadline to apply for the Circuit Court opening to fill out the remaining year of Wright’s eight-year judicial term was Tuesday. A Circuit Court judge will be chosen for an eight-year term in the 2022 election.