Three candidates are vying for one seat on the Greeneville City Board of Education.
Incumbent Dr. Craig Shepherd is running for reelection against challengers Thomas Annett and Patsy Barger.
The three candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun. Each candidate was asked to answer the same questions.
Biographical information about each candidate and their responses to the series of questions follow.
THOMAS ANNETT
Originally from Nevada, Annett has been married to wife Barbara for 52 years. They have seven children and several grandchildren.
Annett also lived in Idaho prior to moving to Tennessee with his family, and he was in the U.S. Air Force between 1955 and 1959.
Additionally, he is active as an elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since serving on a mission with the church from 2008 to 2010.
He worked as a home inspector until his retirement this year.
PATSY BARGER
Raised in the Saint James and Cedar Creek communities, Barger traces her family in Greene County to 1800.
She graduated from Greeneville High School in 1969 and attended East Tennessee State University, where she completed an undergraduate degree with a double major in English and journalism and a minor in history. She later earned a master’s in education from Tusculum University and is certified to teach grades K-12.
She married Steve Barger in 1971, and they have one daughter, Amanda Harmon, who teaches art at Tusculum View Elementary School. They also have four grandchildren, three of whom are currently GHS students.
Barger began teaching at GHS in 1974, teaching English and journalism for 34 years. During that time she also sponsored the school newspaper for 27 years as well as other extracurricular activities including Student Council, Student Press Club, Mock Trial, Actors Coming Together, and the yearbook, and led student groups in international travel in Europe, Australia and New Zealand before she retired from teaching in 2008.
During her teaching career, Barger served in every office in the Greeneville Education Association, attended Tennessee representative assemblies and two national conventions, and was the first teacher to achieve Career Ladder 3 status in Upper East Tennessee.
CRAIG SHEPHERD
Dr. Craig Shepherd is the owner and family dentist for Tusculum Dental Care. He is a native of Greeneville and a 1978 graduate of Greeneville High School.
After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree with honors from Tennessee Technological University in 1982, Shepherd earned his dentistry degree from the University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences in 1986. After practicing for two years in Knoxville, he opened his own practice in 1989 locally, moving into the Norton Road facility in 1998 and opening a second location on East Church Street in 2021 as Tusculum Dental Care.
He has served in the House of Delegates and as chairman of the Council for Scientific Affairs and Continuing Education of the Tennessee Dental Association. He is past-president of the First District Dental Association and has served on the executive council of that organization. He is also a member of the American College of Dentists and has earned a Tennessee Dental Association Fellowship.
Shepherd is also a National Rotary Paul Harris Fellow and member of the Greene County Board of Health, as well as the Greeneville Community Hospital board of directors. He is a past president of the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club and a past chairman of the Greeneville City Schools Foundation board of trustees.
Shepherd is also a past member of the boards of Tusculum University, Locust Springs Christian Retreat and ComCare. He was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award from the City Schools Education Foundation.
He was elected to the Board of Education in 2014, has served as board’s vice chair since 2019, and is a Level III school board member, bestowed by the Tennessee School Boards Association.
Shepherd is married and has two children.
Q&A
Q: Why are you running for office?
Annett: In all my years with children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren, I have watched the decline of education into indoctrination of our children with governmental agendas which have no place in our school curriculum. That is something that is up to parents to teach in their homes. First through fifth grade when finished should be able to read with comprehension, write intelligently, work math so as to be able to continue on in school so as to make intelligent decisions on careers and higher education goals. Seventh through ninth grades increase in knowledge in education to actually set goals meaningful with the ability to know how to manage money, delve deeper into reading and writing to a higher level with the beginning of career thoughts. High school is an area of defining your choice of careers, and if not in desire of college degree then to be able to seek a worthy goal of a career in everything from mechanics-nursing-construction, etc.
Barger: I am running for city school board because I have several concerns about public education, not the least of which is Governor Lee’s constant criticism of Tennessee public schools and teachers. I also feel that Lee and other lawmakers have a desire to channel taxpayer money into charter schools, which I am against. Another problem area in public education is the amount of state testing required. Personally, I think there is too much testing and not enough teaching. Testing requirements often force teachers to “teach for the test.”
This leads me to my main concern: too many pressures are being placed on teachers! No wonder so many are leaving the profession. What was once a wonderful, rewarding job has now become virtually impossible. Something must be done.
Other concerns I have involve banning books, student and teacher safety, student discipline, and instances of racism (yes, they do exist). I hope to listen to students, teachers and parents. I also hope to ask appropriate questions when needed.
Shepherd: I am blessed to be a product of this community and the Greeneville City Schools. My children have also benefited from great educators within this system. The vital role education plays in the growth and development of others leads me to run for this role to continue to pursue exceeding standards for current and future students in a system of stellar educators and leaders.
Q: What are your thoughts on the future regarding technical education and CTE in Greeneville City Schools?
Annett: Vocational education should have a higher place in our upper classes when the children have the basic skills that they can make educated decisions for their life’s journey. Many don’t feel the need for further book learning but have a greater desire to get on with life in a hands on way of learning, which then in time could raise their desire to greater education and even self employment.
Barger: I have positive hopes for technical education and CTE in Greeneville City Schools. We have an excellent program at the current time and offer so many wonderful opportunities for students who choose to participate. Our problem is that we need more students to be involved in the Technology Center. With the county schools choosing not to be a part of the Center, student class size will be an even bigger problem.
Builders readily admit that it is already difficult to find qualified plumbers, electrical workers, welders, etc. Today’s employers need service and industrial workers. It seems as if we have placed too much emphasis on pushing every student toward a four-year degree. We need to change that attitude.
I believe we can start an interest in technical education at an earlier age. Elementary and middle school teachers need professional development activities at the CFT. Middle school students should become familiar with the CFT and the multiple programs offered there before they choose their high school classes. Since the county seems to have abandoned an outstanding technical program, we must adapt to keep it going.
Shepherd: During my tenure on the Greeneville City Board of Education, I have been very supportive of the partnership that has made the Greene Technology Center successful for so many students who have gone on to enjoy very productive technical careers after completing the programs at the Center.
Regardless of the outcome of the current situation, I will fully support the continuation and expansion of career and technical education in the district. In my opinion, there has never been a better time than now for communities and education organizations to invest in and support CTE.
Q: If elected, what will be your top priority or priorities, and why?
Annett: Priorities that we the parents actually have a say in what is taught in the school system and not done by the dictates of government who seem to have an agenda that takes the children’s thinking away from the family and community and wants to dictate thoughts and actions that are harmful to family, community and country.
Barger: If elected, my top priorities will center on student safety and teacher morale. As I said earlier, there are many problems plaguing public education today, and I would love to solve them all. Book banning, prayer in school, charter schools, parent demands, etc. all seem somewhat trivial when we consider the safety of our children.
We must protect our students both physically and mentally from the constant evil that seems to surround us. It is ultimately the School Board’s responsibility to see that protection stays current for every student and employee. I hope to encourage this by visiting schools, getting to know the SROs, and talking with students and teachers.
As far as teachers are concerned, they must experience some improvement in their profession. It’s time to include teachers in the decision-making process again. Teachers are tired of being told how to teach, what to teach, and when to teach it. They are also tired of being treated badly by everyone from their students to their governor.
My goal is to do as much as I can to boost the morale of GCS teachers. We are losing our best teachers, and it’s not because of money. When we can’t find teachers, public schools will close. Something must be done.
Shepherd: Since first being elected to the GCS Board of Education, I have been firmly committed to serving the district and its people to the very best of my ability.
I will steadfastly continue to support students and educators by advocating at the local and state level. Public education is tasked with meeting various needs of the students in our classrooms.
In addition to ensuring each student receives a high-quality, individualized education, our teachers are also often charged with making sure the physical and social emotional needs of children in their care are met.
It is the responsibility of the School Board to ensure that teachers have the resources, training, and support they need to do that critically important work.
My priority has been and will continue to be centered around serving students and educators.