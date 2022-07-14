Three candidates are running to be Greeneville’s mayor in the August 4 Greeneville Municipal Election.
On the ballot is incumbent W.T. Daniels and challengers David Crum and Cal Doty.
The three candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun. Each candidate was asked to answer the same questions.
Biographical information about each candidate and their responses to the series of questions follow.
DAVID CRUM
Crum is married to Louise Crum. They have one daughter Nay, who is married to Chris Metcalf, and two grandsons Christian and Lucas.
They are active at First Baptist Church, where he is a deacon and currently serves as chairman of Deacon Committee. The couple also volunteers at the Isaiah 117 House.
Crum obtained a Master of Arts degree in criminal justice and a Bachelor’s degree in business administration, both from East Tennessee State University He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Tennessee Law Enforcement Executive Development School.
He is currently an adjunct professor at Tusculum University in criminal justice. He worked to create an advisory board to enhance the program to develop career ready students.
Crum served as Greene County mayor from 2014 to 2018 and Greene County Commissioner from 2010 to 2014.
He completed the Certified Administrator Program through the University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance Service and worked at the Greeneville Police Department holding many positions, with the final position being detective captain. Prior to working at the police department, he worked at Philips Magnavox/Sylvania.
W.T. DANIELS
Daniels is a Greeneville native and a graduate of Greeneville High School and received advanced training from the Parks Belk Training Center.
Daniels served as a staff sergeant in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.
He has worked in property management, real estate development and retail sales.
He is married to Andrea Susong Daniels and the couple are active members of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Daniels served as a Greeneville alderman from 1990 until 2010. Daniels currently serves as Greeneville’s mayor, a position he has held since 2010.
In addition to his responsibilities as alderman, Daniels has served as chairman of the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission and as chairman of the Greeneville Light & Power System board.
He has also served as chairman of the First Tennessee Development District board, and as a member of the Industrial Development Board. He has also served as Major Gifts chairman of the United Way of Greene County and is the former president of the former Greeneville-Greene County Area Chamber of Commerce before it became part of the Greene County Partnership.
CAL DOTY
Doty has lived most of his life in East Tennessee, attending Sullivan Central High School, graduating from the University of Tennessee, and residing in Greeneville since 1995.
He has worked in manufacturing for much of his career, most recently with SRK TN (formerly DTR) located in Midway, where he was the vice president of human resources. Prior to that he held positions as a production supervisor at Square D and human resources manager at MAHLE. Five years ago, he left SRK to start his own business, 1 Team Clinic LLC. 1 Team is a health and wellness provider to companies and individuals.
Doty said attending public schools, working in international companies, and starting a small business provide unique perspectives to apply in the job of mayor.
Doty served as a Greeneville alderman from 2019 to 2022.
His work in volunteer organizations includes the United Way, YMCA, Greeneville/Greene County Partnership board, TCAT Advisory Board, Partners In Education, Planning Commission, Parking Authority, Historic Zoning Commission and Saint James Episcopal Church.
Doty has been married to Jolynn Doty for 28 years and they have two daughters, Charlee and Savanna, who both grew up in Greeneville and attended Greeneville City Schools.
Doty said he and his wife are investing in downtown with the purchase of two buildings and completing their residence on Main Street.
Q&A
Q: Why should Greeneville’s citizens cast their vote for you?
Crum: I have shown proven history of being fair and making tough decisions. Having worked in law enforcement for 27 years, I believe those I worked with and investigated would agree I tried to always treat individuals with respect and dignity.
Communication is important in any organization. As a county mayor I worked with our local radio media to add a monthly radio broadcast to pass along government information.
I believe my openness with the public, media and other public officials is a plus for any position, but especially for our town mayor to help keep our community advised as to decisions being made and direction of our town.
Daniels: My blood runs green. I grew up here and Greeneville has been good to me and my family. I want to continue to give back to the community that has been so good to me and my family.
I have not been afraid to stick my neck out. There comes a time that if a person is going to make a difference they have to get off the bench and get into the game. You have got to quit reading the funny papers and start reading the front page.
I’m proud of my record, and I’m proud of what we have been able to accomplish in the last 12 years during my time as mayor and would like to continue that good work.
Doty: I value the community of small-town life. I have been fortunate to travel and meet people from various cultures and places who appreciate what we have in Greeneville. I believe it is important to retain our values while learning from others.
I have been involved with organizations that grew significantly during my time with them. This has given me to see what is possible when you have a clear vision and give people the chance to make a difference in an organization. Short and long-term plans allow you to manage growth and prepare for the future.
As people continue to relocate to Greeneville, planning will be essential. Proper planning will allow us to manage an increased revenue base offset by the costs associated with servicing a larger population.
I believe my background and experiences can continue to make Greeneville a vibrant and growing town.
Q: The Greeneville Municipal Airport is now fully under the control of the Town of Greeneville. Currently, the airport receives some funding from the Town of Greeneville. The Greeneville Airport Authority board has a goal to rely less on funding from the town and make the airport financially self-sufficient. Do you see the airport as an asset to Greeneville? Why or why not?
Crum: The ability of the Airport Authority to develop a plan of being financially self-sufficient should be praised by our community. Rarely do government supported functions develop a plan to be financially independent of the local taxpayer.
A few years ago the Town of Greeneville and Greene County government reviewed the joint venture of Kinser Park and the airport. Greene County took control of Kinser park and through a partnership with private party it has flourished, adding spaces at no cost to local taxpayers.
The Town of Greeneville took control of the airport and developed the Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is moving forward in direction to relieve the local taxpayer of supplementing the cost to operate, which for budget year 2023 is $50,000.
The airport has provided a positive asset for our community for many years.
Daniels: When the decision was made by the Greene County government to no longer support the airport, the Town of Greeneville stood up to keep the airport. The county did not fulfill their funding commitment to the airport for three straight years, and the city was willing to take over and make it right.
We would not have the industry we have here if it weren’t for the airport. When you talk to all of the industries in the county it is clear that it would have been a disaster if the airport had closed. I was not going to sit there and let that happen.
It’s been good investment for the town, and we are starting to see the results of that with the Airport Authority asking for less money for operations. One day it could be a money maker. It will prove to be a very positive asset in our community.
Doty: The Greeneville Airport is a definite asset to our community. With companies looking for ways to limit material inventories, shortages sometimes occur. Having an airport here is important to get materials in and out. There are executives of our major employers who use the airport for ease of travel.
The airport is an economic development plus and one in which we should be proud. With the length of the runway, there have been companies who have looked at the airport for maintenance and refurbishing of aircraft. With the aircraft maintenance programs we have in the area, this type of facility would provide high-paying, technical jobs for our citizens.
Q: What do you see as Greeneville’s biggest opportunity or challenge moving forward?
Crum: The greatest challenge is going to be the unknown.
Are we entering a recession? If yes, how will that impact our local economy, tax base and job markets.
There are known challenges. Completing the downtown project, and treating all businesses fairly to encourage growth in other areas, not only downtown.
The relationship between Greeneville City Schools and Greene County Schools Joint Boards as it relates to future of Greene Tech Center. Requests by Greeneville City Schools for funding of projects related to school maintenance and possible building projects.
We have a lot of opportunities. We are in a location that is resulting in individuals and families from around the country wanting to locate here. We have a workforce and with local education can meet the demand as well as anywhere. Working with all our education partners, our other government entities, the Partnership and those striving to move our community forward we can succeed.
Daniels: We have set the stage to be successful. I think we are building a business-like atmosphere to do business. We are taking those steps to make downtown successful and I think we are going to get a good return off of that.
Education, community development and financial stability in Greeneville has never been better. We have two or three residential developments being constructed right now and more industries coming in.
The challenge moving forward is getting it all done. Things don’t just happen. You have to make them happen. I think we have set ourselves up to be successful.
Doty: We are poised for growth here in Greeneville with the addition of proposed developments here in town. With the growth, we will need to be prepared for the expenses and service expansions that will accompany these changes. We need to prepare and budget for these services both in the short and long term.
While we are strong financially, we have not maintained infrastructure and facilities at an acceptable level. Our school system, roads and sidewalks have needs we must better understand.
Five-, 10- and 20-year plans should be put in place to prepare for future growth and expenditures. We need to carefully review all the services we currently provide to determine if there are better ways to do things. The choices we make will determine how these important needs will be funded.
I appreciate W.T. Daniels and David Crum for giving our citizens a choice in our mayor race.