Hanna Ann Johnson, 55, of 930 Bowmantown Road, Limestone, was charged about 1:45 a.m. Friday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license and having no proof of vehicle insurance.
Two passengers in Johnson’s car were also taken into custody.
April Star Tolliver, 41, of 335 Shaw Road, Chuckey, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Lance McCurry, 31, of Lyle Road, Erwin, was found to have active arrest warrants for violation of probation.
A traffic stop was conducted in the 1100 block of Tusculum Boulevard on a car driven by Johnson for a registration violation, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.
Johnson had an active arrest warrant on file. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and K-9 Kajo gave a positive alert for the odor of narcotics inside the car. During the search, a plastic bag containing a small amount of methamphetamine was found in a cigarette purse that Johnson said was hers, the report said.
Tolliver was a front-seat passenger. The K-9 “showed a special interest” in Tolliver’s purse. Two plastic bags containing meth and two glass pipes were found inside it, along with additional suspected methamphetamine, the report said.
Four counterfeit $50 bills were also found in Tolliver’s possession.
McCurry was a back-seat passenger. He was found to have the active arrest warrants on file at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson, Tolliver and McCurry all had first scheduled appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.