Three people were charged with drug possession offenses about 1 p.m. Thursday after sheriff’s deputies spotted a car driven by a man “known to be involved in local drug trade,” a report said.
Dillon M. Carloss, 25, of 73 Bradley St., was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine.
Passenger Billy J. Wilburn, 35, of 331 Leonard St., was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Passenger Whitney M. Humbert, 28, of 385 Carter Lane, Bulls Gap, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The car driven by Carloss was seen on North Main Street. A deputy and an agent with the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force began following the car, which turned abruptly into the parking lot of the General Morgan Inn.
Carloss stopped the car, jumped out and ran, Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. The DTF agent stayed with two passengers in the car.
As Carloss was being pursued on foot, a deputy saw a “white substance” fall on the ground. Carloss was caught and detained. He had $1,686 in cash in his front pocket, the report said.
Deputies re-traced the path of the foot pursuit and found a large plastic bag “that had been ripped open containing (a) substance consistent with methamphetamine,” the report said.
The total weight of suspected meth in the bag was about 137 grams, or nearly five ounces.
Found in the car on the floorboard where Wilburn was sitting was a tin holding a small amount of suspected meth, a Suboxone pill and syringes.
A search of Humbert’s backpack located nine syringes and a bag containing about three grams of marijuana. About four grams of suspected meth were found underneath clothing in the car where Humbert was sitting, the report said.
Carloss, Wilburn and Humbert were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.