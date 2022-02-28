Three people were taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies about 11 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Ebenezer Road in Chuckey after investigation of threats made to a resident.
Thomas D. Hoff, 24, of Adaline Drive, Kingsport, was charged with aggravated domestic assault and being a fugitive from justice. A records check found Hoff had active arrest warrants in Virginia.
James N. Roberts, 21, of Hairetown Road, Jonesborough, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dalton W. Miller, 24, of Chalybeate Spring Road, Jonesborough, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hoff made threats to the alleged victim and her relatives and sent a picture of a pistol in a text message to the alleged victim, Deputy George Ball said in a report.
Deputies saw a car pull into the Ebenezer Road property. Hoff and Roberts, the driver, got out and began walking toward a house.
Roberts saw patrol car blue lights and ran back to the car. He tossed an object into the car as he got in, the report said.
A loaded Smith & Wesson pistol was found in the driver’s side of the car.
Deputies also found 59 empty small plastic bags and two digital scales. During a pat-down search of Miller, a passenger in the car, a bag containing 7.5 grams of suspected meth was found in his pocket, the report said.
All three suspects were held pending first scheduled appearances Monday in General Sessions Court.