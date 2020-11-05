Two people were charged early Thursday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine-related offenses in separate incidents.
A third person was also taken into custody.
Alexis B. Morgan, 18, of 506 Park St., was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
Shannon M. Phillips, 22, of West Chestnut Street, Johnson City, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass. Phillips was also found to have an active arrest warrant in Washington County.
Jerry W. Williams, 51, of 3952 Blue Springs Parkway, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving while in possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8 FOUND IN HOUSE
About 1:15 a.m. Thursday, police on patrol noticed a volume of “short-stay traffic” at a house in the 500 block of East Church Street, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report.
The owner of the house is in jail. She was contacted and asked if anyone should be in the house, and she told police only family members are allowed inside.
A check was done on the house and eight people who are not family members were seen inside. The occupants scattered when police knocked on the door, the report said.
Morgan and another person came to the door. Four others then came outside. Drug paraphernalia was found inside the house, including syringes, marijuana and pills. A search of one bedroom turned up methamphetamine, syringes, glass pipes, push rods and other paraphernalia.
Police found a man hiding under sheets in a bedroom and a woman hiding in another bedroom. A records check showed the woman, identified as Phillips, as having the active arrest warrant. During a search of her belongings, marijuana, pipes, a grinder and scale were found.
The belongings of each person in the house were searched. With the exception of Morgan, no one found inside admitted ownership of drugs or paraphernalia, the report said. The other six people found in the house were issued trespass warnings and told not to return.
Morgan and Phillips were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.
TRAFFIC STOP YIELDS METH
A traffic stop was made by police about 12:20 a.m. Thursday on East McKee Street at West Bernard Avenue on a pickup truck with a broken headlight, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.
Williams, the driver, gave permission to search the truck. A box on the passenger seat contained a glass pipe and empty plastic bags. A small amount of methamphetamine and a digital scale were found in the center console. More meth was found in Williams’ coat pocket, the report said.
Williams was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.