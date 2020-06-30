Three men who allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs into the Greene County Workhouse had first appearances scheduled Monday in General Sessions Court.
Charged with delivery or sale of a Schedule II controlled substance in a drug free school zone and delivery or sale of a Schedule VI controlled substance in a drug free school zone were James Douglas Hurst, 48, of 211 Reed Ave.; Timmy Lee Sentelle, 56, of 2220 Sentelle Road; and William Kenneth Shoemaker, 45, of 1827 Old Mountain Road.
The scheme was discovered Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies. Drugs were found near the workhouse, close to the school at Holston United Methodist Home.
Hurst, a former inmate, “conspired with others incarcerated at the Greene County Workhouse” to deliver an unknown substance to an area where inmates were known to work on supervised details, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report.
Once the delivery was completed, deputies found “multiple controlled substances,” including suspected methadone and marijuana.
Hurst was charged on Saturday.
Shoemaker and Sentelle allegedly conspired with others to have drugs “delivered to the workhouse garden along Holston Drive,” reports said. Both were charged Friday.
Bond for each defendant was set at $60,000.