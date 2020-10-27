A Greeneville woman was charged Monday afternoon in connection with possession of nearly six grams of suspected methamphetamine, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report.
Sarah P. Etter, 29, of 45 Haney Park, was charged with delivery or sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A records check showed that two others in the same vehicle as Etter, 43-year-old Penny M. Powers and 21-year-old Dakota K. Ragan, had active arrest warrants for failure to appear and were also taken into custody.
Deputies responded Monday afternoon to a drug violation call on Coolidge Street. Ragan was sought as a possible suspect in the theft of a car earlier Monday found in the parking lot of the Food City supermarket on Asheville Highway.
Ragan had gotten into a sport utility vehicle that had two other passengers, Etter and Powers. A duffelbag found in the SUV allegedly owned by Etter contained 5.9 grams of suspected meth, three glass pipes, two scales, plastic bags and cut straws.
Etter, Ragan and Powers were placed in custody. They have first scheduled appearance dates Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
No keys were found in the car parked at Food City.