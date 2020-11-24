Two men and a woman were charged by Greeneville police with possession of heroin and methamphetamine about 12:50 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Pioneer Market on Erwin Highway.
Five counterfeit $20 bills were also found in the car, Officer Cody Greene said in a report.
Driver Amanda B. Potter, 42, of 115 Laurel Estates Circle, Chuckey, was charged with methamphetamine possession, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving or concealing stolen property and driving on a suspended license.
Jonathan S. Mitchum, 29, of 600 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, and James R. Sauceman, 44, of 145 Hixon Circle, were each charged with methamphetamine possession, possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
An officer on patrol ran a records check on a registration tag on a car driven by Potter that came back to another vehicle. Potter told police a friend owns the car. Her driver’s license was found to be suspended.
A vehicle identification number check showed the Honda Civic driven by Potter was reported stolen on Nov. 11 in Greeneville.
Police found a Crown Royal bag on the back middle floorboard of the car “within reach of all occupants,” the report said.
Found in the bag were about one-third of a gram of heroin, one-third of a gram of meth, two digital scales, four cut straws and a glass pipe. No one in the car claimed ownership of the bag and its contents.
Potter, Mitchum and Sauceman are each held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Wednesday in General Sessions Court.