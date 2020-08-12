Three Greene County Criminal Court jury trials were recently set for January 2021 by Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
A trial date of Jan. 6, 2021, was announced for Joseph Wayne Stanton, 24, of Guthrie Green Road, Bulls Gap.
Stanton is charged with statutory rape and other offenses in separate indictments, including domestic assault.
The alleged statutory rape occurred in October 2018, court documents state.
Stanton allegedly committed the offense after meeting a 14-year-old in Hawkins County and bringing the victim to his house in Greene County, according to a document filed by a sheriff’s department investigator.
Stanton posted a $50,000 bond in July.
An arrest warrant was served on Stanton in connection with the offense in December 2019. His case was waived to Criminal Court in April from General Sessions Court.
A Jan. 13 trial is set for Prima Renee Donaldson, charged with aggravated statutory rape, aggravated sexual battery and four counts of rape of a child.
A capias bench warrant was served on May 7 on Donaldson, 53, who allegedly committed the offenses in December 2018 and January 2019, according to court records.
Donaldson remains held in the Greene County Detention Center.
A trial date of Jan. 21 was set for Brock Christopher Jones, 27, of Park Street.
Jones is charged with solicitation of a minor-aggravated statutory rape, exploitation of a minor by electronic means and solicitation of a minor-sexual battery by an authority figure.
The former Greene County Schools employee was dismissed in August 2019 from his position as a band teacher.
Following a sheriff’s department investigation that began in August 2019, Jones was charged with the felony solicitation count.
The additional counts were filed in July by a Greene County Grand Jury. An incident involving a juvenile allegedly occurred in August 2019, and was reported to the sheriff’s department.
Jones is free on $25,000 bond pending trial.
All trials are subject to coronavirus safety protocols ordered by the state Supreme Court.