Three people were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle collision about 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Kingsport Highway.
Killed were the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt sedan, 21-year-old Mckyla Shearer; 19-year-old Megan Guirant, a front-seat passenger; and a back-seat passenger, 18-year-old Andrew Dinsmore, according to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
All are listed as having Greeneville addresses.
The driver of the other car involved, 53-year-old Rita Brown, of Chuckey, was also injured. A 17-year-old male in the front seat of Brown's car suffered injuries but was not identified by name.
At least one of those injured was flown by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. Brown was listed in good condition Friday afternoon. The condition of the 17-year-old who was injured was not available.
The THP crash narrative said Brown was northbound on the two-lane Kingsport Highway driving a 2001 Lexis station wagon when the southbound Chevrolet sedan driven by Shearer crossed the center line and drove into the path of the Lexus, striking it head-on.
The report said Shearer had consumed alcohol, and drugs were also a factor. None of the occupants of the car driven by Shearer were wearing seat belts. The crash report said that had the occupants been wearing safety restraints, it would have made a difference in the outcome of the crash.
Brown and the 17-year-old passenger were wearing seat belts. Toxicology tests are pending.
Guirant was a 2019 graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School. Dinsmore also attended the high school. Both were involved in extracurricular activities at the school.
“They were both well-liked and will be fondly remembered by the faculty and the students,” high school Assistant Principal David Thompson said Friday.
The news of the sudden passing of Guirant and Dinsmore was a shock to everyone at Chuckey-Doak, Thompson said.
There was to be a moment of silence observed for Guirant and Dinsmore at Friday night’s Chuckey-Doak football game, Thompson said.
“We will also pay our respects at (their) memorial services,” he said. Staff and students were just learning of the deaths of Guirant and Dinsmore on Friday, and Thompson said something would be organized in the near future to honor their memories.
“We’ve had our counseling department do our grief counseling today and we will obviously continue next week to anybody who needs it,” he said.
Megan Guirant “was a beautiful lady. She always cared for others before herself. She loved animals and loved to draw,” according to her obituary notice.
A gathering of friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service in Greeneville. For more information, see Guirant’s obituary in the Saturday edition of The Greeneville Sun.
Arrangements for the other victims are incomplete.
In addition to the THP, other first responders assisting at the crash scene included the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department and Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport helicopter.