In a special called meeting Monday afternoon, the Greeneville Airport Authority heard from nine applicants and selected three finalists to fill an upcoming vacant seat.
After more than an hour of presentations from all nine applicants and a somewhat brief period of deliberation, the board voted to submit the names of Catherine Bacon, W.T. Daniels, and Justin Jeffers as finalists.
The three names were scheduled to be confirmed in an official Airport Authority meeting on Tuesday, followed by the appointment of the top candidate by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at a later BMA meeting.
The nine candidates who appeared before the Airport Authority on Monday included, in order of scheduled appearance:
- Catherine Bacon - retired after 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, serving in aircraft maintenance, air operations, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and as an advisor. Bacon told the board she moved here last year and has a passion for education, outreach to youth, and interaction with the community.
- Justin Jeffers - a Greene County native and licensed pilot. He spoke about his experience serving on the boards of the Greene County Partnership and the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association and said he wants to change some of the local misconceptions about the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
- Chris Zilligen - operations manager at MECO, Inc., who said he has a passion for the aviation industry. He spoke about the need for sustaining the airport's current operations and working it in conjunction with the community by offering public events.
- Josh Swatzell - a Greeneville native and local real estate agent. He spoke about his experience in business management and his knowledge regarding industrial development and tourism. He fondly recalled air shows flying over his childhood home on the Kingsport Highway and said he would like to see more events like that in Greeneville.
- Scott Dinger - Owner of AMSEE, Ltd., and an instrument-rated private pilot. He spoke about his experience assisting aviation management in Flint, Michigan, and his background in manufacturing management, which includes negotiating contracts, human resources, accounting, maintenance, and payroll.
- Kenny Collins - a Greene County native and a deputy with the Hawkins County Sheriff's Department. He spoke about his love of aviation and his experience with security, including service as district loss prevention manager for 24 Food City stores.
- Bill Smead - local longtime pilot and eye doctor. He spoke about being a pilot for more than 50 years, operating a local small business for 40 years, and his experience serving on boards for both health care and banking.
- Kerry Emmett - local business owner and student pilot. He spoke about how his experience in business management would help him decide what is best for everyone involved, and he mentioned the need to use the airport's hangars for active flying, rather than storage, which would increase income from fuel sales.
- W.T. Daniels - former longtime Greeneville aldermen and mayor. He recalled his time as mayor when the city took control of the joint city/county operation of the local airport. He described the airport as the doorway to the community and part of the fabric of the community. He also spoke about his service as president of the Greene County Partnership and about his business experience in retail sales and real estate development.
The board asked candidates, who did not specify on their applications, if they were pilots. Of the nine applicants, the ones who are licensed pilots included: Jeffers, Dinger, and Smead.
In addition to pilots' licenses, the board considered several other factors during deliberation, including: preparedness and punctuality for their presentations, compatibility with the board, number of contacts to share with the board, history with the local airport, accomplishments, knowledge, enthusiasm and energy.
Each applicant was given five to seven minutes to speak to the board.
Following their presentations, Chairman Jeff Hollett, who is leaving the board, said he had identified four top candidates.
He asked the other board members to write down their top four candidates, and he tallied the results.
Hollett told the board that Mayor Cal Doty wanted three names for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to consider.
The board continued deliberating and identified and voted for three finalists without announcing the names.
In an interview after the meeting, Hollett named Bacon, Daniels, and Jeffers as the three finalists to be considered by the BMA.
A lighthearted moment during the presentations came when candidate Collins said his love for aviation grew after his first time flying in high school.
As a senior at South Greene High School, Collins and his Mock Trial teammates were flown to Nashville by Scott Niswonger, who just happened to be sitting next to him in the meeting on Monday. SGHS won the statewide competition that year, and Collins expressed thanks to Niswonger for his support of the team.