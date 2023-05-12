Three candidates had filed as of Friday for two available Greeneville City Council seats to be chosen by voters in the Aug. 3 municipal election.
City council incumbents Kristin M. Girton and Ginny Kidwell filed nominating petitions this week with the Greene County Election Commission. On Friday, former Greeneville Police Department Chief Tim Ward also filed a nominating petition.
The qualifying deadline for the Aug. 3, 2023, Town of Greeneville municipal election is noon on Thursday, May 18.
Ward, 57, retired on April 1 as chief of the Greeneville Police Department. He will challenge incumbents Girton and Kidwell for one of the two available 1st Ward council seats.
Before retirement, Ward said he intended to remain active in the community after a 33-year career with the police department, including five years as chief.
“I just have a feeling quite a few people know who I am and I am just wanting to be there and show up and be contributing,” he said. “I have spent a career trying to safeguard the interests of the city and this is a way for me to continue to do so.”
Having just retired from the police department, “The basis of knowledge I have about how the city runs will never be greater, so it seems like the time for me to run,” Ward said.
In April, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen became the Greeneville City Council by giving final approval to and adopting changes to the town’s charter.
The changes amend the town’s charter to increase the terms of council members and mayor to four years and to align other local elections to even-year dates as a cost-saving measure.
The two city council members elected this year will serve three-year terms. When their terms expire in 2026 and thereafter, elected city council members will serve four-year terms, Greene County Administrator of Elections Justin Reaves said.