Drugs and weapons were found about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police following the traffic stop of a car containing six people in the 500 block of Leonard Street.
Curtis M. Lawn, 30, of 795 Green Mountain Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence.
A records check showed that Lawn also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation issued in Washington County.
Records checks on the occupants found two other passengers had active arrest warrants, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report.
Brittany M. Laws, 26, of Gary Street, Morristown, was found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation.
McAyla L. Shelton, 27, of 467 Fox Road, Chuckey, had an active arrest warrant for theft of property over $1,000.
An officer on patrol saw a compact car with six people inside driven by Dustin Cutshall, who was known to have a revoked driver’s license. A traffic stop was conducted.
A search of the car located a a Walther pistol with an altered serial number, a gram of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and about 100 small plastic bags. The items were found in Lawn’s backpack, the report said.
After Lawn was placed in the back of the patrol car, “he attempted to destroy an estimated 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine by crushing it up in the floorboard,” the report said.
Most of the suspected meth was recovered and sent for analysis to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab.
Cutshall was issued a citation for driving on a revoked license.
A Glock air pistol was found under the passenger seat and an Airsoft AK-47 replica rifle was found in the back of the car.
Laws and Shelton were scanned at the Greene County Workhouse Annex and found to have items inside of them, the report said. An investigation continues.
Lawn, Laws and Shelton were held pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.