Adrian Edward Kiser, 25, of 773 Church Road, Fall Branch, was charged Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury in a presentment with first-degree murder in connection with the June 2020 death of Limestone man Tony Allan Nunley.
Two co-defendants were named in presentments charging them with facilitation of first-degree murder. Charged are Zachary Alan Richards, 25, of 158 Horton Highway, Fall Branch; and 33-year-old Elizabeth Lee Phillips, of 105 Oakland Park.
The body of Nunley, 45, of Ducktown Road, was found on June 29, 2020, in a wrecked vehicle down an embankment on Freedom Road in northeast Greene County.
Criminal complaints filed by a sheriff’s department detective said that Nunley was killed at an Old Snapps Ferry Road address where Kiser had lived.
Kiser “struck the victim in the head with an object, causing (his) death at the residence,” Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett said in a criminal complaint.
Kiser then “cleaned the crime scene” and moved the body “to another location and left the area,” a complaint said.
Phillips and Richards allegedly both witnessed the murder that occurred at the address.
Both “actively participated in cleaning the crime scene” and “providing transportation out of the area for the person that committed the murder,” according to court filings.
Kiser initially was charged with second-degree murder. Kiser committed first-degree murder “by premeditatively and intentionally” killing Nunley “by inflicting blunt force injuries upon him with a jack handle,” the indictment states.
Richards and Phillips “furnished substantial assistance” to Kiser in the killing of Nunley and knew he intended to commit the crime, indictments state.
Both also lived at the Old Snapps Ferry Road address in June 2020.
“The charge on Mr. Kiser was elevated to first-degree murder and the co-defendants’ charges were elevated to facilitation of first degree murder based on our continued evaluation of the evidence in the case. It is not unusual in a homicide case that a charge be increased as evidence is gathered and evaluated,” District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said Wednesday in an email response to questions.
Armstrong said that presentments are used when the charge originates with the grand jury, or when charges are upgraded or modified from the warrant.
Presentments and indictments “are both charging instruments to bring the defendant before the criminal court for trial,” he said.
Kiser, Phillips and Richards were taken into custody in July 2020 on arrest warrants following a sheriff’s department investigation into Nunley’s death. They are held in the Greene County Detention Center pending arraignment May 14 in Criminal Court.