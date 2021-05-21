Three people suffered injuries in a three-vehicle wreck about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, a Greeneville police crash report said.
The report said that a 2009 Hyundai sport utility vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devin D. Carter, of Midway, attempted to merge into the left traffic lane and did not see a Peterbilt wrecker truck from Malone’s Wrecker Service approaching.
The SUV was struck by the wrecker, driven by 38-year-old Shannon D. Foland, of Greeneville. The SUV then made contact with a 2016 Kia Rio sedan driven by 42-year-old Jason D. Dose, of Bulls Gap.
Carter suffered a suspected major injury and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital.
Two passengers suffered suspected minor injuries: 26-year-old Kayla Duncan, of Chuckey; and 47-year-old Michelle Romines, of Greeneville. Both were taken to the hospital by the Greeneville Fire Department. A third passenger was not injured.
Dose and Foland were not injured in the crash.
Witnesses told police that as the SUV driven by Carter was merging into traffic, it was struck from behind by the wrecker. One witness told police the wrecker’s air horn was sounding before the crash.
The wreck occurred several hundred yards west of Hal Henard Road. The conditions of those injured in the crash were not available Friday afternoon.
Carter failed to yield the right of way, the crash report said.