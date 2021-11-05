Two men suffered serious injuries about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday when the four-wheeler they were riding on plunged off a trail into a ravine and flipped over several times.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location in the 14100 block of Lonesome Pine Trail.
The men, employees of Houston-based Enbridge Gas, were working at the time of the accident. The man driving the Polaris Ranger four-wheeler, Jeremy A. Hobbs, of Seymour, said he and the other two men had completed work and were about to go back down a trail.
One of the men, John Richard Smerekanicz, of New Boston, New Hampshire, was getting onto the four-wheeler when his foot slid and hit the gas pedal, causing Hobbs to lose control of it, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report.
Hobbs told deputies the four-wheeler veered right and when he tried to gain control, it pulled to the left and went off the trail into a ravine, causing it to flip over.
Hobbs was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. He was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital.
Smerekanicz and the other worker, Jeffery D. Lloyd, of Elliott, Maine, had not attached their seat belts. Both were wearing helmets and thrown from the four-wheeler as it flipped over.
Smerekanicz and Lloyd both suffered suspected serious injuries and were flown by Highlands helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center.
The conditions of the men were not available Friday morning. Another Enbridge Gas employee told deputies he was walking down the trail ahead of the four-wheeler when he heard the crash.
The deputy’s report noted the four-wheeler “started going to the right, but hit a large rock that sent them to the left, which sent them over the side of the mountain. The vehicle then flipped several times and caused a small rockslide.”
The crash remains under investigation.