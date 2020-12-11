Three drivers suffered injuries in a three-vehicle, chain-reaction collision shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Main Street, Greeneville police Officer Robert Anderson said in a crash report.
A 2013 Toyota sport utility vehicle driven by Lamanda D. Weston and a 2004 Ford pickup driven by Mark A. Hinkle were waiting in the turn lane on West Main Street to make left-hand turns onto Asheville Highway when the truck driven by Hinkle was rear-ended by a 2014 Toyota Avalon driven by Carolyn Hall Safewright. The impact of the crash pushed the truck into the SUV driven by Weston.
Drivers of all three vehicles received injuries from the crash. Hinkle and Weston suffered neck, head and back injuries. Safewright also suffered neck, back and head injuries and memory loss, the report said.
All three drivers were taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. Their conditions were not available Friday morning.
The Greeneville Fire Department assisted police and EMS at the crash scene.
Safewright was cited for failure to exercise due care and driving without a license.