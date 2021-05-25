One lane of Interstate 81 remained closed Tuesday night in the aftermath of a fiery collision about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday between two tractor-trailers and a tow truck on northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County.
All three drivers, including the tow truck operator from Chuckey, suffered injuries.
One of the tractor-trailers, a car hauler, caught fire after the crash and burned in both I-81 northbound lanes, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
Troopers said that the driver of a Freightliner tow truck was assisting the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer that had two blown tires and was on the shoulder of I-81 when a Volvo 18-wheeler struck the rear of the Freightliner rig. The force of the collision pushed the Freightliner tractor-trailer and tow truck into the wood line on the side of I-81.
The Volvo tractor-trailer hauling cars “became fully engulfed in the middle of both lanes,” the report said.
The tow truck driver is 50-year-old De Honetcutt, of Chuckey. The driver of the Freightliner tractor-trailer is 56-year-old Daryll Packer, of Fayetteville, North Carolina. The driver of the Volvo 18-wheeler is 57-year-old Ronald Forsyth, of Woodbury, New Jersey.
All three drivers were taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to area hospitals. Their conditions were not available Tuesday night.
The tractor-trailer driven by Packer and tow truck driven by Honeycutt were transiting to the TA Travel Center off I-81 Exit 36 when the crash happened.
The wreck and ensuing fire closed the northbound lanes of I-81 until the scene could be cleared. One lane opened at 6 p.m., Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said.
"Detour routes are being installed as this will be a long-term closure on I-81 North at MM 36 in Greene County," Nagi added Tuesday night in a Tweet.
Charges are pending. An investigation continues.