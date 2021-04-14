Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Rheatown Road in Chuckey.
According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Mazda sedan driven by 20-year-old Devon Tullock of Greeneville was stopped on Rheatown Road waiting to cross East Andrew Johnson Highway when he pulled into traffic.
The car was struck by a Mazda sport utility vehicle going toward Greeneville driven by 25-year-old Trisha Fillers of Jonesborough.
Tullock and a passenger, 20-year-old Destynee Gregg of Afton, suffered injuries, as did Fillers.
All three were taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately available Wednesday morning.
The occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts, the report said.
Tullock was cited for failure to observe due care.