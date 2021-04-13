Three Greene County Criminal Court jury trials were recently scheduled for September as the state court system continues to address a backlog of cases held up by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arraignments March 31 in the cases of some other Greene County Criminal Court defendants were continued until May 14 by Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
Jury trials scheduled for September will follow May trials scheduled in January by Dugger, who presides over criminal cases in Greene County in January, May and September as part of his regular rotation through the four counties of the 3rd Judicial District.
The September trials include a man charged with multiple counts during an alleged mini-crime spree in 2020, a man charged with aggravated kidnapping, and a convicted felon allegedly involved in a 2018 hit-and-run crash who was carrying a gun when apprehended.
The scheduled September trials follow at least five jury trials scheduled for May in Greene County Criminal Court.
Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson will additionally preside over a jury trial in April in Greene County Criminal Court.
The September trials on the docket include:
MATTHEW TYLER MCNUTT
Matthew Tyler McNutt, 25, of 365 Colvert Road, was charged in July 2020 with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, felony evading arrest, two counts of auto burglary, theft of property valued over $1,000, theft of property valued under $1,000 and other offenses.
McNutt has a jury trial set for Sept. 15. A co-defendant charged with many of the same offenses, 29-year-old Chelsea Lynn Cutshaw, is in custody in Polk County. Her March 31 arraignment date in Greene County Criminal Court was continued.
McNutt was taken into custody July 10, 2020, after a vehicle pursuit that ended when Cutshaw crashed the car containing the pair into a house off Newport Highway.
McNutt was also charged in connection with a July 8 knifepoint robbery in the 1900 block of Overlook Drive, along with burglaries and vehicle break-ins in Greeneville.
JAMES JUNIOR BURNS
James Junior Burns, 42, is charged with two counts each of aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault.
The alleged offenses occurred on June 9, 2020.
Burns’ trial was also set for Sept. 15.
Burns was taken into custody March 31 on a capias bench warrant and was arraigned March 31 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Burns allegedly failed to appear in Criminal Court for September 2020 and Nov. 30 arraignment dates, according to court records.
HAROLD VERNON SMITH
Harold Vernon Smith, 73, formerly of Lautner Road, Bulls Gap, is scheduled for a Sept. 22 Greene County Criminal Court jury trial.
Smith is charged in Greene County Criminal Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving injury and two counts of making false reports to a law enforcement officer.
Smith had a trial that concluded March 31 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville. He was found guilty in by a federal court jury of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Smith will be sentenced Aug. 23 in federal court.
Smith eluded law enforcement for over a month in 2018 after a hit-and-run crash that injured two teenage pedestrians. The state charges stem from an incident on May 11, 2018.
The teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were struck on Gap Creek Road by a car allegedly driven by Smith. Both victims suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized at Johnson City Medical Center.
Smith allegedly made false statements to investigators about the incident several days later. Smith was taken into custody on June 21, 2018. He had been camping for about six weeks in a wooded area just off U.S. 11E in the Bulls Gap area.
When taken into custody, Smith had a loaded .22-caliber pistol in his waistband, a deputy’s report said.
LAVELLE JAMAL SCOTT
Lavelle Jamal Scott, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect in connection with the February 2020 death of his 5-week-old infant daughter.
Scott’s jury trial had been scheduled to begin May 10, but it was continued until Sept. 13.
On the night of Feb. 2, 2020, Greeneville police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Highway 70 Bypass, where they found the 5-week-old girl unresponsive. Scott was indicted in May 2020 on the charges by a Greene County Grand Jury.
MAY JURY TRIALS
Other trials scheduled for May remain on the docket. They include:
May 11: William Nelson Gunter, 62, charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000. Also scheduled for trial in the case are co-defendants William Lance Gunter, 42, charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000; and Patricia Ann Roberts, 59, charged with especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $10,000. The trio allegedly participated in a January 2019 home invasion at a Briar Patch Lane home. Investigators allege William Nelson Gunter inflicted multiple stab wounds on a 66-year-old man during the home invasion.
May 19: William Jacob Silvers, 25, charged with attempted second-degree murder, employing a firearm with the intent to go armed, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Co-defendant Whitney Ann Legg, 29, is charged with being an accessory after the fact. The pair were allegedly involved in a pair of shootings May 9, 2020, in Greene County that left one man dead. Nathan Knight, 29, of Whirlwind Road, was found shot to death on Richland Road in Tusculum. Sheriff’s deputies were earlier called to a home on Round Knob Road after receiving a complaint about another shooting victim who survived his wounds.
May 19: Doris Lee Cutshaw, 40, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery, aggravated assault and burglary-auto. Cutshaw allegedly committed a strong-arm robbery on March 16, 2020, at the Intimate Treasures business on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Tusculum.
May 20: Brock Christopher Jones, 27, is charged with solicitation of aggravated statutory rape by an authority figure and exploitation of a minor by electronic means. Jones, a former Greene County Schools band teacher, was charged in 2019 following an investigation into explicit phone text messages allegedly sent by Jones to a juvenile victim.
May 24: Ray Lee Stubblefield Jr., 50, is charged with three counts of conspiracy to bribe a public servant and three counts of bribery of a public servant. Co-defendant Billy Wayne Wise is charged with bribery of a public servant, conspiracy to commit bribery of a public servant, theft of property valued at over $10,000 but less than $60,000 and 36 counts of tax evasion. Stubblefield is a former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who worked at the Greene County scales complex on Interstate 81, and allegedly accepted bribes in exchange for referrals to truck and trailer repair businesses, according to investigators.
APRIL TRIAL
Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson has a Greene County Criminal Court jury trial scheduled to begin April 26.
Henry Robbie Martin, 69, is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
Investigators allege that in May 2008, Martin caused the death of girlfriend June Marlene Carter by inflicting blunt force injuries.
The former bail bondsman was charged with the offenses in 2019 after “new information” came to light, according to prosecutors.
Pearson will also preside over a jury trial scheduled to begin on Aug. 18 for Connie Diane Poore.
Poore, 43, of 1760 Baileyton Main St., was charged by Greeneville police on Sept. 15, 2020, with driving under the influence-4th offense, reckless endangerment, and receiving or concealing stolen property.
Poore and two occupants of a car suffered injuries after a stolen van she was allegedly driving crashed into the car in the 1900 block of West Main Street, causing it to overturn several times.
Poore was also charged with violation of the implied consent law, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense.
Investigation revealed the van Poore was driving was stolen from Jeffers Mortuary at 208 N. College St., authorities said.