Three juveniles were taken into custody Tuesday night and Wednesday by Greeneville police in connection with the shooting early Oct. 30 of a man and woman at 1040 Old Asheville Highway. Juan Tauscher, 22, died of wounds suffered in the shooting.
Three juveniles are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a man early Oct. 30 in Greeneville.
The juveniles were arrested after an investigation that began the morning of the shooting, according to a news release Wednesday from Greeneville police Detective Capt. Tim Davis.
Juan Tauscher, 22, of 1040 Old Asheville Highway, died from wounds suffered in the shooting.
Police were called shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 30 to the Old Asheville Highway house after a caller to Greene County 911 Dispatch reported a shooting at the address.
Tauscher was taken to a local hospital and died later.
A second person shot and wounded in the house, a woman, has not been identified by police. The shooting victim has been released from the hospital, Davis said.
Because of the ages of the three suspects, “We cannot release further information about the suspects or the case,” Davis wrote in the release.
The juveniles were taken into custody Tuesday night and Wednesday. No other suspects were sought as of Wednesday in connection to the case, Davis said.
Charges filed against the juveniles were not specified. They will appear in Greene County Juvenile Court.
“The Greeneville Police Department wants to express its appreciation to the citizens of Greeneville and Greene County, who provided us with information during this investigation,” Davis wrote in the release.
The police department was assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in the investigation leading to the arrest of the three juveniles.