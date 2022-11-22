Three juveniles held in connection with the shooting death of a man Oct. 30 in Greeneville are charged with first-degree murder.
The defendants will appear Jan. 3 in Greene County Juvenile Court for a detention hearing.
The juveniles are each charged with murder counts in the death of 22-year-old Juan Tauscher.
The juvenile defendants have not been identified by authorities.
The shooting occurred early on the morning of Oct. 30 at Tauscher’s address, 1040 Old Asheville Highway.
A woman at the address also suffered a gunshot wound. She has since been released from a hospital.
The juveniles remain held in three separate detention facilities. In addition to murder, they are charged with "multiple delinquent offenses," according to a statement from the office of Greene County Juvenile Court.
Police were called shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 30 to the Old Asheville Highway house after a caller to Greene County 911 Dispatch reported a shooting there.
Tauscher was taken to a local hospital and died later Oct. 30 from wounds suffered in the shooting.
The juveniles were taken into custody on Nov. 9 and 10 following an investigation by Greeneville police, assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Petitions in Juvenile Court were filed Nov. 9 for each defendant by a Greeneville Police Department detective.
Five criminal counts were filed against one defendant, identified as “Juvenile A” including two theories of first-degree murder. The juvenile “did commit the offense of first-degree murder or is criminally responsible therefore as a party principal, by shooting and killing (Tauscher) during the perpetration of an aggravated burglary,” a petition states. A second charge of first-degree murder alleges that the juvenile committed the offense “during the perpetration of an aggravated assault” on Tauscher.
Five criminal counts were filed in a first-degree murder charge against a second defendant identified as “Juvenile B,” using the same language involving an alleged aggravated burglary and “shooting and killing” Tauscher. A charge of criminal responsibility for the conduct of another was also filed against the juvenile defendant.
Eight criminal counts were filed against the third defendant, identified as “Juvenile C,” including two counts of accessory after the fact. The juvenile allegedly “provided or aided in providing the offender with any means of avoiding arrest, trial or punishment knowing or with reasonable grounds to believe that a felony had occurred,” petitions state.
An initial detention hearing scheduled for Nov. 10 was continued on the request of the lawyers representing the juveniles. Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. will preside at the Jan. 3 detention hearing.