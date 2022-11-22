Old Asheville Highway Crime Scene On Oct. 30

Three juveniles held in connection with a shooting on Oct. 30 that led to the death of a man at 1040 Old Asheville Highway were charged with first-degree murder and other offenses. Greeneville police responded to the address early Oct. 30 and began an investigation that led to the arrest of the juveniles. Detention hearings for the defendants are scheduled for Jan. 3 in Greene County Juvenile Court.

 Sun File Photo

Trending Recipe Videos