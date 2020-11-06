Three people were killed in a two-vehicle wreck about 12:05 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Kingsport Highway, according to Sheriff Wesley Holt and Greene County 911 Dispatch.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Agencies on scene on addition to the THP and Greene County Sheriff’s Department included the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department and Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport helicopter.
Further information will be released pending a THP preliminary crash report.