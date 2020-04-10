Three men found hiding under a mobile home Thursday morning at 52 Quail Ridge Road were taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies.
Bobby Lewis Church, 44, of 430 Brackens Lane, Afton, was charged with evading arrest.
James Ray Sauceman, 43, of 52 Quail Ridge Road, was charged with evading arrest and served an active warrant for failure to appear.
Robert Charles Landers, 37, of 105 Fox Glen Road, Chuckey, was charged with resisting arrest.
Deputies received an anonymous tip that a wanted person was staying at the Quail Ridge Road address. They arrived about 8:20 a.m. Thursday, knocked on the front door and two women eventually opened it after a “commotion” was heard inside, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. No one else was found inside the trailer.
An access door that led to the undercarriage of the mobile home was opened and an arm was seen “sticking out from behind a block support,” the report said. The man was told to come out, but moved his arm in an attempt to conceal himself.
Another man was seen under the trailer and told to come out. They were given “multiple commands” to come out and allegedly refused.
Deputies told the men that a K-9 unit was on the way. They complied with commands and came out from under the trailer. Sauceman and Landers told deputies they were hiding because they had active arrest warrants, the report said.
Further investigation determined that Church was also under the trailer. He emerged after deputies again announced that a K-9 would be deployed.
Church, Landers and Sauceman all had first scheduled appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.