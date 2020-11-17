Three people charged in connection with the June death of a Limestone man had their cases bound over to a Greene County Grand Jury Monday following a General Sessions Court preliminary hearing.
The body of Tony Allan Nunley, 45, of Ducktown Road, was found early June 29 in a wrecked vehicle down an embankment on Freedom Road in northeast Greene County.
Charged with second-degree murder in connection with Nunley’s death is 25-year-old Adrian Edward Kiser, whose last known address was 2085 Old Snapps Ferry Road.
Charged with facilitation of second-degree murder are 32-year-old Elizabeth Lee Poe Phillips and 25-year-old Zachary Alan Richards, who also both listed the Old Snapps Ferry Road address.
Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. heard evidence presented by sheriff’s deputies and Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins during the preliminary hearing and bound the cases of the three defendants over to the grand jury.
A Jan. 15, 2021, Greene County Criminal Court arraignment date was set by Bailey.
Kiser, Phillips and Richards were taken into custody in July on arrest warrants following an investigation into Nunley’s death.
Criminal complaints filed in July by a sheriff’s department detective said that Nunley was killed at the Old Snapps Ferry Road address.
Kiser “struck the victim in the head with an object, causing (his) death at the residence,” Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett said in a criminal complaint.
Kiser then “cleaned the crime scene” and moved the body “to another location and left the area,” a complaint said.
Phillips and Richards allegedly both witnessed the murder that occurred at the address.
Both “actively participated in cleaning the crime scene” and “providing transportation out of the area for the person that committed the murder,” according to court filings.
A preliminary hearing on a charge of aggravated assault filed in August against Kiser while he was an inmate in the Greene County Detention Center was waived to the grand jury, a court official said.
Bond for Kiser was set by Bailey at $360,000. Bond for Phillips and Richards is $200,000 each.