DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Tears ran down the faces of combat veterans March 3 as they watched the World War II PBS documentary premiere of “They Volunteered for This: Merrill’s Marauders” in this historic north Georgia town.
Narrated by Tom Brokaw, retired former NBC Television news anchor and reporter, and author of the book “The Greatest Generation,” the new documentary was hosted by the University of North Georgia.
The university is located in Dahlonega near Camp Frank D. Merrill, a U.S. Army Ranger training center named for the deceased commander of the all-volunteer Army regiment which became popularly known as “Merrill’s Marauders.” The unit’s official designation is the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional).
The documentary will be aired nationally on PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) and American Public Television stations in May to commemorate Memorial Day.
3 SURVIVORS PRESENT
A highlight of the March 3 premiere was having in the audience three of the only five surviving Merrill’s Marauders, along with family members.
The audience of about 500 also included family members of 26 deceased Marauders who were among the approximately 3,000 Army soldiers who volunteered in late 1943 in response to a presidential call for volunteers for “a dangerous and hazardous mission” somewhere in the world.
Family members of Marauders traveled to the premiere from Texas, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, South Carolina, New York, New Jersey and throughout Georgia to honor their respective fathers’ 1944 mission that the wartime Allied leaders who commissioned it thought would be all but impossible.
(Editor’s Note: Among the family members of deceased Marauders present for the documentary premiere were eight current or former Greene Countians. Please see accompanying story.)
The top-secret mission, whose casualty rate was expected by Allied leaders to be extremely high, turned out to be a long-range-penetration campaign behind enemy lines in 1944 in the jungles of northern Burma (now Myanmar), against an elite occupying Japanese force.
The 5307th’s mission was part of what was known as the China-Burma-India (CBI) Theater of the war, often called the “forgotten theater of World War II.”
The oldest Marauder attending the March 3 premiere was Gabriel “Gabe” Kinney, 101, of Alabama, who is currently both the oldest Merrill’s Marauders survivor and the oldest living Army Ranger.
Gilbert “Gil” Howland, 98, of New Jersey, another of the attending Marauders, is a veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and two combat tours in Vietnam.
Bob Passanisi, 97, from New York, is the Marauder spokesperson, historian, and creator of the award-winning Merrill’s Marauder website.
Gold Star Widow Eleanor Stark, 97, of Georgia, attended the premiere to honor her late husband, Luther “Buck” Bagley, who was killed in action with the 5307th on July 25, 1944, in Burma and is still missing in action.
‘BEYOND GRATEFUL’
Award-winning filmmaker Tim Gray, whose WW II Foundation produced the documentary, was unable to be present at the premiere.
However, he said in a statement that “The premiere at the University of North Georgia was the culmination of an idea born about 10 years ago, but it wasn’t until the ‘expendable’ Merrill’s Marauder unit was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal in 2020 that we began to make it a reality.
“We started production during the height of Covid when 10 (Marauders) were alive. Now there are five.
“We are beyond grateful that three of those five not only attended the premiere but made it an event to remember by answering questions from guests, signing books, programs and anything available to write on as well as having their photos taken with an endless stream of well-wishers. Their energy at ages 97, 98 and 101 seemed boundless.”
The five remaining Merrill’s Marauders are all who survive after 78 years from almost 3,000 volunteers who defeated the much larger and better-equipped Japanese 18th Division in five major battles and 30 minor engagements. The Japanese thought they were fighting a force numbering as high as 15,000 men.
UNIVERSITY ‘HONORED’
“We are honored that the University of North Georgia was selected to host the premiere,” said retired Army Col. Billy Wells, the university’s vice president of leadership and global engagement.
“Our proximity to Camp Merrill, where the mountain phase of Ranger training is conducted, made us a perfect place for the premiere.”
“We are unique in that one of our (UNG) graduates, Catp. Mike Rose, currently with Fort Benning’s 3rd Ranger Battalion, is the only person to have won the grueling, annual Best Ranger Competition three times.”
Wells said that in 2023, “(the University of) North Georgia will commission more Army officers than any other institution in the United States outside of West Point.
CHURCHILL, MARSHALL STATEMENTS
Winston Churchill, who was British prime minister at the time, described Burma as “the most forbidding fighting country imaginable.” Gen. George C. Marshall, then U.S. Army chief of staff, said the Burma mission “was one of the most difficult of the war.”
Marshall also said that mission against “large numbers of the enemy with few resources was unmatched in any theater.”
Equipped with only what they could carry on their backs or on pack mules, the Marauders made military history by walking farther than any other American WW II fighting force — almost 1,000 miles — to complete their mission of seizing northern Burma’s Myitkyina airstrip May 17, 1944.
The capture of the all-weather airport enabled the Allies to fly supplies to Nationalist Chinese forces much more safely than before, and also made it possible for the Allies to complete a critical land-supply route into China from Burma.
Only about 200 skeletal-looking Marauders were deemed combat-capable when they reached the airstrip since, along with combat losses, their numbers had been ravaged by malaria, mite typhus, dysentery, monsoons, hunger, the steep Kumon Mountains, and AOE – an “accumulation of everything.”
The late Marauder and retired Army Lt. Gen. Sam Wilson, who helped create the Army’s famed Delta Force in the 1970s, said slightly more than 100 Marauders remained in Burma when the unit dissolved Aug. 10, 1944, without even a formation.
Fort Benning’s 75th Ranger Regiment, whose crest is the Marauder patch, continues to honor their legacy and keep the memory of those “expendable” volunteers alive.
CONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDAL
The U.S. House of Representatives voted in September 2020 to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 5307th for its service.
The U.S. Senate had previously voted in favor of the award.
The Congressional Gold Medal is one of the two highest civilian awards in the United States, the other being the Presidential Medal of Freedom.