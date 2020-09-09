Three drivers suffered injuries and traffic on southbound Interstate 81 was snarled until early Wednesday following a three tractor-trailer pileup about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday near Mile Marker 39 in the Fall Branch area.
The wreck prompted a multi-agency response and cooperative rescue work from first responders.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report said that a Freightliner driven by 39-year-old Ibsa Shaymo, of Antioch, was southbound on I-81 and a Volvo tractor trailer driven by 51-year-old Abajebel Kerem, of Decatur, Georgia, was on northbound I-81.
A third tractor-trailer, a Freightliner driven by 54-year-old Chander Parkash of Canada, was also on northbound I-81 and attempted to change lanes, causing Kerem to veer left onto the highway shoulder to avoid a collision.
The rig driven by Kerem continued into the median, sideswiping the tractor-trailer driven by Parkash. The tractor-trailers driven by both men went through the median and into the southbound lanes of I-81 and crashed into the Freightliner driven by Shaymo, causing it roll on its side.
All three drivers were taken to Johnson City Medical Center, the THP crash report said. Their conditions were not immediately available Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened in the district covered by the Fall Branch Fire Department.
“heavy extrication” was necessary to free the drivers, according to a post on the Fall Branch VFD Facebook page.
In addition to the THP and Fall Branch firefighters, also responding to the crash scene were the Greeneville Fire Department, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, United Volunteer Fire Department, Debusk Volunteer Fire Department, the Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport helicopter service, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. First responders were assisted by Greene County 911 Dispatch.
Cleanup took “an extended period of time,” according to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department.
“The Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department would like to take a moment to acknowledge what it looks like when public safety organizations work together,” a post on the fire department Facebook page said.
No charges were filed. The crash remains under investigation by the THP.