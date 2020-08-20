For the first time since 2011, there is a contested race for commissioner in the City of Tusculum.
Three candidates are vying for two available positions on the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
Running for reelection to four-year terms as commissioners on the three-member board are Mayor Alan Corley and Vice-Mayor Barbara J. Britton.
They are joined by political newcomer O.J. Early, who recently filed a nominating petition with the Greene County Election Commission, as did Britton and Corley.
Thursday was the deadline for filing a nominating petition with the county election commission for the Nov. 3 general election. Candidates this week briefly addressed why they are running for commissioner.
BARBARA J. BRITTON
Britton, of Richland Road, was first elected to office in 2011. Britton retired from a 30-year professional career with the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, serving as a child abuse investigator for 22 years and as a supervisor of investigations of abuse and neglect for seven years.
Britton has served two terms as commissioner and as vice-mayor since 2014.
“I wish to contribute my services to the community in which I have lived my entire life. I would like to be able to have input into the Community Transportation Planning Grant which has been delayed at this time due to COVID-19,” Britton said.
Britton referred to a grant recently awarded by The Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Britton said the Board of Mayor and Commissioners is also planning a new building to house the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department “which will hopefully get underway soon.”
Priorities for Britton include that project “along with continuing to provide services to our residents on the limited amount of revenue our city receives.”
ALAN CORLEY
Corley, of Shiloh Road, has been a Tusculum commissioner since 2003, served as vice-mayor and has been mayor since 2014. He is a former chief of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
Corley is president of Corley’s Pharmacy, Inc. and also operates Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions.
“I do enjoy the opportunity and the challenge of serving the citizens of Tusculum. I appreciate living in the City of Tusculum and hope to play a role in continuing the tradition of conservative progress achieved by previous mayors, commissioners, city employees, and volunteers,” Corley said.
“As always, it seems, there are a few unfinished projects that I would like to see to completion,” Corley said.
O.J. EARLY
Early, of Owen Lane, is currently communications coordinator for the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at East Tennessee State University. He is is a former staff writer and contributor to The Greeneville Sun.
“I have about 10 years of experience in communication, and I think commissions and city councils all over the country are going to need effective communicators now more than ever, especially when you consider the economic challenges our country is facing because of COVID-19,” Early said. “Having a person who can assist with funding requests, plus someone who can help put into words why you might want to live here or move your business here, will be critical.”
Early considers Tusculum “one of the best kept secrets in the region.”
“It’s a beautiful and safe place to live, with some wonderful services, like trash pickup, and great small businesses, like Creamy Cup – with no property tax. That’s tough to match, and I want to do my part as a professional, practical voice in helping continue Tusculum’s wonderful progress,” Early said.
ELECTION IN NOVEMBER
In 2013, the Board of Mayor and Commissioners adopted an ordinance changing city elections to coincide with the November general election date, while also continuing to provide four-year staggered terms for commissioners. Mike Burns was reelected in 2019 to a second four-year term as commissioner.
Tusculum commissioner positions are unpaid.