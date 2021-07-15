Three candidates are vying for two 1st Ward aldermen seats in the Greeneville Municipal Election.
On the ballot are incumbents Buddy Hawk and Cal Doty and challenger Kristin Girton.
The two 1st Ward seats on the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be decided by the top two vote-getters among the three candidates.
Early voting for the town election starts Friday and runs through July 31 at the Election Commission office, 311 CCU Blvd. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Election Day is August 5. A photo ID is required to vote.
The three candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun. Each candidate was asked to answer the same questions in 200 words or less.
Biographical information about each candidate and their responses to the series of questions follow.
BUDDY HAWK
Buddy Hawk has served as an alderman since 2009.
He also serves on the Greeneville-Greene County Library Board, the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Board, the Roby Fitzgerald Senior Center Board and the Greene County Sports Council.
Hawk was the recipient of a 2014 Tennessee Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, he was the 2018 Greene County Sports Council Board Member of the Year, and was a 2019 inductee into the Greeneville High School Sports Hall of Fame.
He owned and operated the Tailor Shop men’s clothing store from 1978 until his retirement in 2004.
He is a product of the Greeneville City School System, as are his children, and he enjoyed academic and athletic success at Tusculum University.
Hawk has been married to Jeanette Cannon Hawk for 56 years. They attend Reformation Lutheran Church in Greeneville. They have three children, Dr. Karen Hawk Burkey, David Hawk and Daniel Hawk, along with five grandchildren, Aaron Burkey, Michael Burkey, Lily Hawk, Aydan Hawk and Kaitlyn Hawk.
KRISTIN GIRTON
Kristin Girton serves on the Greene County Regional Planning Commission, has worked at the YMCA for 11 years, and serves as the elementary school coordinator for Heritage Home Scholars. She taught religious education for eight years at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
The Girton family has called Greene County home for 12 years. Two years ago, their family relocated downtown to be a part of its revitalization. Girton feels that God laid it on her family’s heart to help make downtown come alive again, and that is why God has led her to run for alderman.
The arts community is close to Girton’s heart, portraying “Alice” in the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s Bright Star and participating in musicals at Tusculum University. Her family is also active in Central Ballet Theatre, and Kristin serves on the board for the Capitol Theatre.
Girton holds a bachelor’s degree in religious studies from West Virginia University, and is married to Russell, a Greeneville Galaxy Coach and employee of Phillips. They have two daughters, Eliza, 10, and Hazel, 7.
CAL DOTY
Doty is running for his second term as aldermen. Doty has worked in manufacturing for much of his career, most recently with SRK TN (formerly DTR) located in Midway, where he was the vice president of human resources. Five years ago, he left SRK to start his own business, 1 Team Clinic LLC. 1 Team is a health and wellness provider to companies and individuals.
Doty and his wife, Jolynn, have recently moved to Timbers East condominiums after the sale of the house they lived in for 20 years. He has lived most of his life in East Tennessee attending Sullivan Central High School, graduating from the University of Tennessee, and residing in Greeneville since 1995.
His wife Jolynn Doty has recently started a new business on Main Street, Hot Yoga on Main, where she leads yoga classes and conducts personal training.
Cal and Jolynn Doty have been married for 28 years and have two daughters, Charlee and Savanna, who both grew up in Greeneville and attended Greeneville City Schools.
Q&A
Q: Why are you pursuing an Alderman seat?
Hawk: I ask for your vote in order to continue the good works we have been able to accomplish in the Town of Greeneville. I want to continue to improve upon the already great works that have our Greeneville City School System ranked as one of the top school systems in the state of Tennessee.
We have accomplished much in our public safety departments and our pubic works department, as well as our recreational opportunities.
I plan to keep these and many other aspects of Greeneville heading in the right direction.
Girton: I grew up with a strong mother, Winifred. Community activist, dedicated Republican, and elected official, she ingrained in her children the importance of faith, family, voting, and community service.
A few years ago my husband and I decided we wanted to be a part of helping Greeneville grow. It was a struggle for us to find the resources we needed to be involved in that growth. It was then that I decided I wanted to learn as much as I could to help others find the resources they needed.
I feel like serving the community as an elected official is something God has called me to do.
Doty: Having lived in Greeneville now for nearly 30 years, Greeneville is my home. My family moved frequently due to my father’s career path, so we never really put down roots until moving to Greeneville.
I have had the opportunity to volunteer with many organizations in Greeneville including the YMCA, United Way, Center for Technology, the Capitol Theatre, Saint James Episcopal Church and the Greeneville/Greene County Partnership. This has given me the chance to see both the challenges and opportunities we as a community are facing.
I am proud of our Greeneville and want to participate in the chance we have to improve and beautify our town. Unfortunately, we have many of our young people leave to never come back. We need to look for ways to develop our community to encourage people with young families to locate here to help sustain our future.
With two daughters in their twenties, I want to help in making Greeneville a vibrant and active town. Hopefully, this will encourage them, as well as other young people, to make Greeneville their home.
Q: There are three people running for two Aldermen seats in the First Ward. Why should the people choose you to fill one of those seats?
Hawk: I have been blessed to come from a business and financial background. My skill set in handling our multi-million dollar budget has proven valuable, as we work to make wise decisions on behalf of Greeneville taxpayers.
The main function of any government is to balance our budget, as we fund public priorities. For over a decade that I have served as Alderman for the Town of Greeneville, we have regularly been recognized as a well managed organization.
I can ensure you that Greeneville’s positive financial management will continue, as I work with my colleagues to be good stewards of your tax dollars.
Girton: I believe I am a Fresh Voice for Greeneville. Since beginning the process to run for Alderman I have made an effort to listen to my community; I have visited with city department heads, local business owners, gone door to door, and held meet and greets to ask, “What do you need?”
If I have the opportunity to serve I would like to make the lines of communication between the voters and the Elected Officials more open. I would do this by holding weekly office hours to make myself available to my community as an Alderman.
I also believe we have to utilize technology to improve the town’s digital presence and foster access to data that provides more transparency to the community.
Doty: I have been fortunate to be involved in the growth and development of two large manufacturers and been able to start my own business. With these skills I think I am uniquely qualified to assist in the growth and development of Greeneville.
I have worked with site selection for manufacturers as the person looking for new sites and represented Greeneville when companies have come to look at our community. I understand what people are looking for when they choose a location for a new business facility.
After being in office for two years, one while in a pandemic, I am more comfortable with the workings of the board and our town and want to continue to be a positive influence as an Alderman.
I also want to commend both Buddy Hawk and Kristin Girton for running. It is great that there are people willing to spend their time and efforts to help our town flourish. I look forward to working with either candidate should I be elected.
Q: A downtown revitalization project has been in the works for years but has yet to be completed. How important is this project to the town? Do you support this project and what would you recommend as the next steps?
Hawk: Greeneville’s ongoing downtown revitalization is on the verge of creating even more business and tourism opportunities.
I enthusiastically support these very important efforts and am fortunate to be on the front lines of helping to create many of these new opportunities.
As we look to make improvements to downtown parking, we feel confident that new businesses will be given the chance to locate, and even expand in our historic district.
Girton: I believe that the downtown revitalization project is key. We need to focus on the growth of downtown as a catalyst to support local families and the community in Greeneville.
I would love to partner with local businesses to provide an incubator to create a space for networking and knowledge transfer for small business start ups.
We have to find and support local families who are interested in investing in our community.
Doty: This is the twelfth or thirteenth plan we have put together for downtown revitalization. During that time, we have patched and plugged our infrastructure in the downtown area, and it is failing, as can be seen by the many asphalt cuts on our roads. There has been significant investment by people in buildings and plans for our downtown area.
I completely support the revitalization project and believe it is time to get it done.
While there will be decisions made that everyone does not support, we need to move forward and get things moving. Our downtown is a beautiful historic place, and without infrastructure improvements it may be lost.
I want to take the time to thank the folks who are making investments in our downtown and will be excited with the new things we will soon be seeing in our historic community.
Q: During this digital age of faceless online social interaction through cellphones and the web, many small community organizations and events have struggled to maintain popularity. This was not helped by the COVID-19 pandemic. What will you do as alderman to promote and sustain a strong sense of community in the town?
Hawk: Number one, I will be there personally supporting these events as they happen.
We are seeing a return to normalcy of people getting out and about, which has been shown by the great attendance at our latest versions, this spring, of the Iris Festival and the National Junior College Baseball World Series, just to name two.
The recent huge crowd at our Town of Greeneville American Downtown Celebration on July 3rd, made our latest Greeneville event a tremendous success.
We hope to use these recent successes as a catalyst to bring even more events to Greeneville.
Girton: One of my strongest gifts is building a connection across communities and demographics within my community. My gift for connecting people and my life experience has given me the unique ability to build connections and leverage the skills of people from all parts of the community.
My gifts are both in personal interaction and in my online social media interaction. I have worked on various committees, nonprofit boards, and with local community groups to promote events, like “America Downtown” Greeneville’s Fourth of July Celebration, shows for the Greeneville Theatre Guild and Central Ballet Theatre, to promote attendance and growth.
The pandemic has given us the opportunity to connect with each other on a more intimate level. We saw the importance of being physically together, but also learned that social media is just a tool to promote that physical intimacy.
The community is ready and longing for face to face interaction. We have to embrace social media as a platform to promote these organizations and events, while also maintaining a strong physical presence in the community.
Doty: It is a bit of a dichotomy when discussing online communications. Serving on the Capitol Theatre board, I was told by many people “How come I didn’t know anything about the show last week?” We tried advertising on Facebook, Instagram, posters, and flyers and had a hard time getting the word out. By structuring a more diverse board, we were able to reach out to more folks in the community and get the word out.
I am encouraged by increased communication from the Greene County Partnership, the town, and other community organizations working to improve communications. There is not a prefect system, but we are moving in the right direction.
I also try and get out and participate in community activities, walk around town, and listen to people’s thoughts and ideas. While I may not always agree with a person about their idea or direction, I will listen and try to understand their point of view.
Q: Education funding makes up a significant portion of the city’s budget and Greeneville City Schools are some of the best performing schools in the state. COVID-19 caused a shake-up in schools, and teachers and administrators worked hard to educate effectively during the pandemic. As alderman, what would be your role in supporting public education in the community?
Hawk: As I previously stated, I am a product of our Greeneville City School System, as are my children, who have had tremendous successes in their chosen professions. I am personally invested in our Greeneville educational system, as my youngest grandchild is about to begin fifth grade here.
As most folks know, Greeneville is an intensely competitive community that desires to make our town an even better place to raise our families. This happens by ensuring that our school system is world class, and that we make the proper financial investment in our children, our teachers and our administration.
Greeneville families and teachers can rest assured that my strong support, and personal involvement in our Greeneville City School System, will continue.
Girton: Recently I had the opportunity to speak with the Greeneville City Schools Leadership Team. We spoke about the groundbreaking programs they are putting in place to transform how they can best meet the needs of all the students in our community.
One of the key programs that Beverly Miller and Richard Tipton spoke about was TOPS, the Tennessee Online Public School program and the opportunities it is going to provide for our students.
I will continue to partner with this leadership team so we can find the funding and support to continue top notch education for all students in our community.
Doty: As I said earlier, both of my daughters attended Greeneville schools up through their high school graduation, and I am proud of the education they received and the young women they have become. The athletic programs, extracurricular activities, and classes they attended assisted in their growth and development.
As an alderman I think it is important to understand what is going on in the schools and support the school board and administration so that they receive the funding that is needed to provide these great services.
With the pandemic, it is amazing we were able to provide instruction and meals to students while the schools were closed. I believe students need to be in the classroom but I am also interested to see how the virtual school will operate and the amount of enrollment we will see.
One area we still need to improve is our vocational learning opportunities. We are not educating enough people to fill the needs of our community for jobs such as construction, welders, electricians, and other skilled workers. We need to find a way to educate and encourage people in these skilled work options.
Q: What is your vision for Greeneville, and how would you serve your constituents on the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen?
Hawk: My vision for Greeneville is to embrace all the good that we have in our community, and work to minimize any shortcomings that we may have.
As we continue to become a destination for many new families moving into this area of the country, we must make sure that our schools are strong, our infrastructure is sturdy and our community is safe. All while giving individuals and families the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of our town.
I ask for your votes and support as we keep moving Greeneville in the right direction. I will be visible and available to constituents, as I always have been.
Girton: I want to focus on the growth of downtown to support families and the community in Greeneville.
I want to listen to our citizens, business people, people who are passionate about growth and opportunity, and be the voice for that change.
I also believe one of my gifts is building a connection across the communities and demographics within Greeneville. My empathy, emotional intelligence, and life experience have given me the unique ability to build a relationship and leverage the skills of people from all walks of life.
Doty: I want Greeneville to be a vibrant community that provides the best education system in Tennessee. We are very fortunate to live in a town with a community college, a TCAT school, a university, and a top notch public school system.
We have an art community that provides entertainment to our residents. The Greeneville Theater Guild, Arts Council, Ballet, and art shows to name a few. We have the NPAC for national and regional entertainment. There is the Capitol Theatre with movies, music and shows.
We have people making significant investments in our downtown. We have people moving to the area from other areas and communities. We have people in the community that give back.
We need housing, but there are projects in the works that should improve this issue.
We are the adopted home of an indentured servant who escaped his servitude to become President of the United States.
We have mountains and rivers and beauty all around us.
I want to see Greeneville retain these characteristics while taking positive steps in the future.
I appreciate you taking the time to read this and ask for your vote as 1st Ward Alderman. Most importantly, I want to encourage everyone to get out and vote.