A missing 3-year-old and her grandmother who were the subject of an intensive search were found unharmed about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
Zella Linklater and her 54-year-old grandmother, Belinda Wilson, were found by a member of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad in a laurel thicket under a tree near a pond at the Greene County Fishing and Hunting Club, about a mile from where they were last seen Thursday afternoon.
The little girl “had some scrapes and bug bites on her but she was in good spirits,” Holt said. “She was definitely hungry.”
Zella was returned to her parents and taken to a medical clinic as a precaution. Wilson was taken to a hospital by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to be examined. After release, Wilson will be served with arrest warrants for custodial interference and child endangerment, Holt said.
Wilson and her 3-year-old granddaughter apparently spent the night in the woods in the Horse Creek Recreation Area in the Cherokee National Forest, Holt said. Temperatures dipped into the 30s in the remote area near the mountains.
Investigators did not know Friday afternoon why Wilson would not return the little girl to her mother, who went to Wilson’s house Thursday afternoon in the Meadowbrook Road neighborhood of Chuckey. Wilson had been watching Zella for several weeks while the mother was away, and may have had some concerns about COVID-19, Holt said.
About 3 p.m. Thursday, Zella’s mother attempted to pick the girl up at Wilson’s home.
Wilson and the little girl were not at the house when the mother went there, but she later saw them in Wilson’s vehicle on Horse Creek Park Road.
The daughter followed the car, which turned onto Bumblebee Lane, a dead end road. The car stopped at the end of the road. Wilson and Zella walked on foot into the woods.
The daughter reported the incident to the sheriff’s department. Deputies began searching for the girl Thursday afternoon.
The search included sheriff’s deputies, members of the rescue squad, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad and the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit.
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation airplane with a thermal imaging device flew over the area early Friday, and two drones with thermal imaging equipment from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department were also brought and used in the search, Holt said.
About 30 searchers began looking for the girl and her grandmother Friday morning and combed the area several times. They were found in a spot in thick undergrowth that had to be cut away to get them out, Holt said.
Wilson was apparently hiding when she was found by the rescue squad member up a hill near the Greene County Fishing and Hunting Club pond, Holt said.
“They were both conscious and alert,” Holt said. “They were found under a tree by the thick laurel. The child was there beside her.”
Wilson had indicated before the incident she was in COVID-19 quarantine with Zella, but the veracity of that claim had not been determined Friday afternoon.
“We knew she couldn’t have gotten too far with a little 3-year-old,” Holt said.
Holt was appreciative of searchers from different agencies who responded on Thanksgiving and resumed looking for Zella and her grandmother Friday until they were found.
“It was a good team effort and we had a good outcome,” he said.