The condition of a little girl who suffered severe burns May 6 in a camper fire that took the life of her twin brother is improving.
Bobby Caliber Black, 3, suffered second- and third-degree burns and was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center and later transferred to the pediatric intensive care burn ward at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said Thursday that a hospital employee told him the little girl was scheduled to be released on June 23, but was having difficulty swallowing because an intubation tube was used to assist with breathing for an extended period of time.
The girl remains hospitalized in serious condition and is on a special diet to improve her caloric intake.
If she shows improvement, discharge to an inpatient facility for physical therapy could happen soon, Holt was told.
“She has a long road ahead of her, but she is coming right along,” he said.
The fire on the night of May 6 that destroyed the camper Bobby lived in at 1435 Woolsey Road with her brother and parents, Robert R. Inbody and Devin Cullum-Black, resulted in charges being filed against Inbody and Cullum-Black.
Cole Able Elijah Black, 3, died in the fire.
Inbody, 38, is charged with two counts of aggravated child neglect. The children’s mother, 39-year-old Cullum-Black, was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated child neglect.
Inbody remains in custody in the Greene County Detention Center. Cullum-Black is free on $60,000 bond. Their cases were bound over to a grand jury on May 15. Both have arraignments scheduled July 31 in Greene County Criminal Court.
The 30-foot camper was destroyed in the fire. An arrest warrant says that Inbody was operating a welder near the camper when the fire started.
The welder was powered by a nearby generator.
“Due to the welding helmet and the noise of the generator (Inbody) was unable to adequately supervise the child and did not know the camper had caught on fire,” a complaint said.
Both children were left unattended in the camper “for an indeterminate time,” one complaint said.
“The minor child perished in the fire as a direct result of the neglect exhibited by (Inbody),” it said.
Cullum-Black was not present when the fire started. Witnesses said that Inbody got the little girl out of a camper window and handed her to another person arriving on the scene before leaving the property on a four-wheeler. Reports filed by a detective allege Cullum-Black assisted Inbody after he fled the fire scene.
Cullum-Black allegedly picked Inbody up in Kingsport and took him to a Greeneville motel. Authorities located the couple May 7 at the Greeneville motel, a report said.
Investigators found a moonshine still in a shed near the camper, which sat near an unoccupied single-wide trailer on the Woolsey Road property.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted the sheriff’s department with the investigation.
Inbody “left the scene in an attempt to avoid speaking with authorities concerning the incident,” a TBI news release said.
Investigators found that extension cords had been run from the trailer on the property and had been spliced together, a deputy’s report said.
The welder was hooked up to the generator. The still, along with two 55-gallon drums full of suspected corn mash, were in a shed next to the generator near the camper.
A fire cause has not been released.