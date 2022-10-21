What do Lucille Ball, Burt Reynolds, and Loretta Lynn have in common?
They’ve all been Halloween costumes for Erin Schultz.
For four years each October, Schultz has created daily social media posts featuring herself in 31 different costumes.
While the photos and videos are fun and entertaining, the purpose, Shultz said, is to show that costumes can be easy and affordable, and they don’t have to be gross or offensive.
Most of her “31 Days of Halloween Costumes” have been celebrities or their characters, both men and women. This year’s selections include such pop culture icons as rocker Steven Tyler from Aerosmith and Peg Bundy from the classic sitcom “Married With Children.”
“It’s the silliest and most fun thing,” Schultz said of her creations. “And I have the best time.”
Halloween is Schultz’s favorite holiday, and she remembers as a child she never had a store-bought costume.
Her mother and grandmother both used their sewing skills to create her Halloween costumes, and now she continues that tradition.
Schultz runs the Costume Shop at Tusculum University. She admits this makes Halloween costumes easier for her, but she still uses items that can be easily found in thrift shops.
In addition to sewing, Schultz has a penchant for wigs.
“I just have a lot of fake hair,” she said, adding that she has learned how to take cheap costume wigs and work with them to make them look good.
“Some women collect purses; some women collect shoes; I collect wigs,” she said.
The costume shop and wig collection aside, Schultz claims anyone can recreate her costumes.
“It doesn’t have to be perfect,” she said. In fact, almost every costume she has created takes 30 minutes or less to create.
When she started, she wanted to help people who were struggling with ideas for their Halloween costumes.
Now, she has a ring light and backdrop in her downstairs bathroom and has incorporated lip synching to TikTok sound clips in her posts.
The result is still the same — a fun time for her and easy, affordable, non-offensive costume ideas for everyone else.
“I’m glad that I’m able to chameleon like this,” she said.
When asked where she gets her ideas for her costumes, Schultz said she keeps a running list typed in her phone all year long.
This year’s list included Loretta Lynn, Queen Elizabeth II, and actress Angela Lansbury, all before they passed away.
After their deaths, Schultz’s husband, Steve, told her whatever she did, do not put Dolly Parton on that list!
Schultz’s family is very supportive of her costume work. Her daughter Zetta has even joined in, portraying Rapunzel and the Golden Girls’ Sophia Petrillo.
The final decision on which costume to post each day often comes down to how much time she has and her current mood, she said.
One of the most “viral” posts, she recalled, was when she dressed as Evelyn Couch, Kathy Bates’ character in the movie “Fried Green Tomatoes.” Couch wrapped herself in a cellophane dress as a way to add a spark to her marriage.
Schultz used 4 rolls of cellophane to recreate the dress.
Occasionally, the celebrity Schultz portrays will actually reach out and compliment her on her efforts.
Two of the most notable are rocker Dee Snyder from Twisted Sister and actor Mandy Patinkin when she dressed as Inigo Montoya from the movie “The Princess Bride.”
Schultz said she likes to use the TikTok sound clips to do impressions of the celebrities.
She has a talent for impressions, which she also showcases through participation in local theater and musical performances, most notably as singer Patsy Cline.
She and her husband also founded a local improve comedy troupe called Blue Plate Special.
Schultz is a Greene County native who lives in Chuckey. In addition to their daughter, the Schultzes have a son, Sam.
“31 Days of Halloween Costumes” can be seen on Schultz’s Facebook page under Erin Hensley Schultz. She also posts them on Instagram under “thebestcostumefortoday.”