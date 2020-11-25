Twenty cows and 15 calves were reported stolen from a property in the 2800 block of Brown Road.
The owner said the calves were stolen between Nov. 3 and Tuesday from the “back side of his farm” that is along Albany Road, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report.
A neighbor who shares a fence with the victim told him he also has cattle missing.
The 35 head of cattle stolen from the Brown Road property have a combined value of $1,800.
All are black in color, the report said.
The adult cows have a “S” brand on their left hip and blue and grey ear tags. The farm owner requested extra patrols on Albany Road.