Thirty-nine people were recently indicted following a nearly two-year undercover investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization with ties to at least three states.
The investigation began in March 2020 “and focused on those trafficking illicit drugs into Knoxville and surrounding counties from Indiana and Georgia,” according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release.
Agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division worked alongside agents with the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force, the Knoxville Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Muncie, Indiana, Police Department, and the Murray County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office to conduct surveillance as well as multiple controlled purchases of narcotics.
“Through the execution of multiple search warrants, traffic stops, and extensive surveillance operations, agents seized large quantities of illegal narcotics that were primarily supplied from individuals residing in Indiana and Georgia,” the release said.
Agents also seized multiple firearms “in the possession of violent convicted felons and other prohibited individuals.”
On Dec. 15, 2021, the Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging 39 people in connection to the ongoing investigation.
“This operation is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when agencies work together. These dangerous drugs and the violence fueled by those dealing them is having a devastating impact on Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee,” TBI Director David Rausch said in the news release.
Defendants listed addresses in Indiana and Georgia, along with Knoxville, Johnson City, Sevierville, Maryville, Nashville and Seymour.
“There are challenges facing all law enforcement in the war against drugs, and it takes us all working together to truly make a difference,” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said.
Charges filed against most defendants include conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine. Quantities of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine were also seized during the investigation.