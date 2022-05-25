Keep Greene Beautiful, a program of the Greene County Partnership, and Broyles Garden Center and Emporium, are kicking off the Third Annual Yard of the Month contest.
The Yard of the Month is a monthly award that recognizes the residents of Greene County who contribute to the overall aesthetics and health of the community by maintaining exceptionally clean and beautiful properties, according to a news release.
The residential properties of all current Greene County residents are eligible to participate.
During the Yard of the Month program no yard will be allowed to receive more than one award within the calendar year.
The yard upkeep may be done by the homeowner or a professional landscaper.
According to Keep Greene Beautiful Director Jennifer Wilder, the winner of the Yard of the Month is asked to display their award sign and is expected to maintain their yard in the same manner that allowed them to win the recognition.
The Yard of the Month contest will be open for nominations from the public through June and July until August.
The Yard of the Month contest will be judged by volunteers of Keep Greene Beautiful.
Winners will receive a $50 gift card from Broyles Garden Center and Emporium.
Keep Greene Beautiful, a Keep America Beautiful affiliate, was formed in April of 1986 to improve the appearance of Greeneville and Greene County.
The organization works to achieve its goal of a cleaner and more beautiful community through educating children and adults on the importance of litter control and solid-waste practices.
Keep Greene Beautiful is dedicated to maintaining a continuing litter control program, to promoting public interest in maintenance of a clean and beautiful environment, and to instilling environmental and solid waste management ethics.