The controversial Third Grade Retention Law has been "amended slightly" but not in time for this year's third-graders, according to Greeneville Director of Schools Steve Starnes.
On April 18, the State Senate adopted one minor amendment and passed the law as amended.
In his report to the Greeneville Board of Education on April 27, Starnes presented information from the Tennessee Department of Education titled "Pathways to 4th Grade."
The informative handout maps out ways for third-graders who perform poorly on annual achievement tests to be promoted to fourth grade according to requirements of the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, also known as the "Third Grade Retention Law."
The law, designed to recover losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, requires retention for students who perform in the bottom two out of four performance levels on the English/Language Arts (ELA) portion of state achievement tests administered in April.
After students take the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP)/TNReady assessment in April, they are assigned to one of four performance levels: Below Expectations, Approaching Expectations, Meets Expectations, or Exceeds Expectations in each subject area.
Those who score Below Expectations can advance to fourth grade if they either:
- Retest and score proficient on ELA TCAP; or
- Maintain a 90% attendance at Summer Camp and receive free TN ALL Corps tutoring during fourth grade, the handout said.
Those who score Approaching Expectations have four options:
- Retest and score proficient on ELA TCAP; or
- Maintain a 90% attendance at Summer Camp and demonstrate improvement; or
- Receive free TN ALL Corps tutoring during fourth grade; or
- Parent appeals the retention decision within 14 days of receiving the decision from their student's school, documenting qualifying student growth or an event that impacts a student's ability to perform, the handout said.
The handout also lists students who are exempt from third grade retention:
- English learners with less than two years of ELA instruction;
- Students previously retained in grades K-3;
- Students with a disability that impacts reading; and
- Students with a suspected disability that impacts reading.
The amendment adopted on April 18 adds another option for students to advance to fourth grade beginning with the 2023-24 school year.
A student may be promoted if the student demonstrates proficiency in ELA standards based on the student's scoring within the 50th percentile on the most recently administered state-provided benchmark assessment, and the school agrees to provide tutoring services to the student for the entirety of the fourth grade year based on tutoring requirements established by the department, according to the amendment.
If a student is promoted to the fourth grade this way, the school must notify the student's parent or guardian in writing of the benefits of enrolling their student in a learning loss bridge camp and encourage the parent or guardian to do so, the amendment adds.
Other amendments could be added in the future.
The bills and their amendments related to the third grade retention can be tracked in the Tennessee General Assembly online at: https://wapp.capitol.tn.gov/apps/BillInfo/default.aspx?BillNumber=HB0437&GA=113 .