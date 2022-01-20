The 3rd Judicial District Drug Task and Violent Crime Task Force recently received an award from the board of the Tennessee Narcotic Officers Association during its yearly conference held in Chattanooga.
It is the fifth award of recognition the 3rd Judicial District DTF has received in the last six years.
The award was given to the DTF for its work in a wide-reaching methamphetamine case.
Agencies assisting the DTF include the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Surgoinsville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The agencies “all supplied valuable resources including their patrol units, detectives, and special operations teams during the investigation and prosecution of this case,” DTF Director Craig Duncan said in a news release.
“The 3rd Judicial District DTF wishes to thank and share this award with the above named partners. We couldn’t do this type of work without them,” Duncan said.
The area covered by the 3rd Judicial District DTF includes Greene, Hancock and Hawkins counties.