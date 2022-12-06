The 3rd Judicial District Drug Task and Violent Crime Task Force recently received an award from the governing board of the Tennessee Narcotic Officers Association in connection with an investigation into methamphetamine sales. Recipients include DTF board of directors members. From left are Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, Surgoinsville police Chief Steve Hammonds, Hancock County Sheriff Brad Brewer and and Greeneville Police Department Assistant Chief Steve Hixson. Recipients not pictured include Greenevile police Chief Tim Ward and Mosheim police Chief Dustin Jeffers.
The 3rd Judicial District Drug Task and Violent Crime Task Force received an award from the governing board of the Tennessee Narcotic Officers Association during the TNOA’s recent yearly conference held in Chattanooga.
The award was presented to the DTF “for its work in a large methamphetamine investigation,” task force Director Craig Duncan said in a news release.
DTF board of directors members receiving the award include Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, Surgoinsville police Chief James Hammonds, Hancock County Sheriff Brad Brewer, Greeneville police Chief Tim Ward and Mosheim police Chief Dustin Jeffers.
Board members “represent the agents who make up the task force and give us tremendous support,” Duncan said.
The DTF extended thanks to the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force “for partnering with us on this case that spread into multiple jurisdictions,” Duncan said.
He said the named agencies, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office “all supplied valuable resources including their patrol units, detectives, and special operations teams during the investigation and prosecution of this case.”
“The DTF wishes to thank and share this award with the above named partners. We couldn’t do this type of work without them,” Duncan said.