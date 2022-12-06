Recipients Of Award To 3rd Judicial District DTF

The 3rd Judicial District Drug Task and Violent Crime Task Force recently received an award from the governing board of the Tennessee Narcotic Officers Association in connection with an investigation into methamphetamine sales. Recipients include DTF board of directors members. From left are Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, Surgoinsville police Chief Steve Hammonds, Hancock County Sheriff Brad Brewer and and Greeneville Police Department Assistant Chief Steve Hixson. Recipients not pictured include Greenevile police Chief Tim Ward and Mosheim police Chief Dustin Jeffers.

 Photo Special To The Sun/3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force


