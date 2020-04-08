A month-long investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine into Greene and Hawkins counties concluded Sunday with the arrest of four people.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Greeneville Police Department, concluded the investigation after a search warrant was obtained and executed, a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
The warrant was served at 135 McLean Hill Drive, in the Beech Creek area of Rogersville.
DTF agents took the defendants into custody at the home. A juvenile male was also found in the house and later released to a family member.
During the execution of the search warrant, unspecified amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana were located, along with drug paraphernalia.
The two men and two women all live at 135 McLean Hill Drive. Each was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug use and are held on bond in the Hawkins County jail pending first court appearances.
Charged were Hobart Cecil Dotson Jr., 45; Gerald Ray McLean, 62; Angela Faye McLean, 52; and Pamela Kay McLean, 50.
All four defendants are scheduled to be arraigned May 20 in Hawkins County General Sessions Court.