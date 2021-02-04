Four people face charges of failing to report a death and abuse of a corpse in connection with a man whose body was found Jan. 23 in a vehicle along the Highway 70 Bypass.
Charges were filed following an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Greeneville Police Department, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
On Jan. 23, the Greeneville Police Department received a report of a vehicle abandoned along the Highway 70 Bypass. On arrival, officers discovered a deceased man in the vehicle identified as 32-year-old Andrew Davenport, of Greeneville.
Greene County Sheriff’s Department detectives, along with TBI agents, began investigating the circumstances leading to Davenport’s death, a Sheriff’s Department news release said.
The investigation revealed that Davenport had been at an Old Knoxville Highway home prior to his death.
Autopsy results are still pending to determine the cause of Davenport’s death, but further investigation showed that the four defendants allegedly failed to report his death and transported his body to the location where it was discovered by Greeneville police.
Greene County detectives obtained warrants for each individual. Defendants and charges include:
- Jennifer M. Clark, 45, of 681 Old Knoxville Highway, charged with tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and failure to report a death. Clark was served warrants on Friday at the Greene County Workhouse, according to a sheriff’s deputy’s report. Clark had a first appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17.
- Terance James Clark, 38, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and failure to report a death. Charges were filed Friday. Clark was also charged Jan. 27 by sheriff’s deputies with being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.
- Patricia “PJ” Graham, 42, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, failure to report a death, and filing a false report. Graham allegedly made false reports to an officer on Jan. 24, according to court records.
- Justin L. Tollett, 44, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and failure to report a death. Tollett was additionally charged on Monday with evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tollett had a first appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17.
Jennifer Clark and Tollett are listed as being held in the Greene County Detention Center.
Services were held Thursday for Davenport.