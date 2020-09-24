The driver of a tractor-trailer involved in a two-vehicle crash about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 81 near Exit 23 was charged with failure to yield by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
That wreck triggered another crash on northbound I-81 that injured four motorcyclists.
Truck driver James Crook, 38, of Jacksonville, Florida, appeared this week on the failure to yield charge in General Sessions Court.
Cross was behind the wheel of a Kenworth tractor-trailer. A 15-year-old from Hiltons, Virginia, was also northbound driving a Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle, a THP crash report said.
A white car being driven erratically northbound came to a stop in one of the I-81 lanes, causing the 15-year-old driver to veer left to avoid the car. Crook also veered left in the truck, which collided with the SUV. Both vehicles went onto the I-81 median.
Neither driver was injured, but a passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital as a precaution, the report said.
The collision started a chain-reaction of other crashes about 10 minutes later north of the first wreck.
Traffic had slowed and was traveling in one lane in a column on I-81 north. A Honda motorcycle driven by 65-year-old Wendell Harrison of Greeneville was behind three other motorcycles and was unable to stop as vehicles in front of him began to slow, a THP report said.
Harrison swerved left in an attempt to avoid contact, hitting a guard rail with the motorcycle. The motorcycle then swerved back across northbound I-81 and collided with a Harley-Davidson driven by 29-year-old Cody Carter of Unicoi, causing Carter’s motorcycle to go down on its left side. Harrison’s motorcycle accelerated as he was thrown off and the Honda struck the rear of a Harley-Davidson driven by 26-year-old Joshua Carver of Elizabethton.
Harrison’s driverless motorcycle went off the right side of I-81 and hit the guard rail. After Carter’s motorcycle overturned, it was struck by a Harley-Davidson driven by 57-year-old David Moorman of Bulls Gap.
All four motorcyclists suffered injuries and were taken to Johnson City Medical Center. At least one was airlifted by helicopter to JCMC.
Traffic Sunday night on northbound I-81 was tied up for several hours after the crashes.
In addition to the THP, also on scene were Greene County-Greeneville EMS personnel and volunteer firefighters.