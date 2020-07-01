Four people suffered apparent minor injuries in a four-vehicle, chain-reaction crash about 12:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Justis Drive, according to a Greeneville police crash report.
A narrative said that Joy K. Tweed, driving a 2018 Nissan Murano, and Karen L. Roberts, driving a 2016 Honda Accord, were stopped at the intersection when their vehicles were struck from the rear.
Clete P. Roderick, driving a 2003 Ford sedan, was third in line and told police he saw a Ford utility truck approaching in his rear-view mirror but was unable to react before the back of his car was hit by the truck.
The impact caused Roderick’s car to jolt forward into the car driven by Roberts, which in turn struck the SUV driven by Tweed.
Truck driver Steven D. Willis told police he did not remember the collision but is a diabetic, Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in the crash report.
Witnesses told police the utility truck driven by Willis struck the car driven by Roderick without attempting to stop.
Willis told police his left wrist may be broken and he was experiencing other body pain, and was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Two drivers reported neck and back stiffness, and Roderick said he struck his head during the crash, but all declined transport to the hospital.
Willis was issued a citation for following improperly.