The occupants of a Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulance were injured about 8:15 p.m. Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson City.
A pickup truck driven by 56-year-old Richard Willey Holiman, of Johnson City, attempted to make a left-hand turn from Hopper Road onto West Market Street. The ambulance, driven by 50-year-old Earl Lewis Anderson II, of Chuckey, was eastbound on West Market Street toward Johnson City Medical Center with emergency equipment activated.
The 2005 Nissan Titan driven by Hoilman “then pulled in front of (the ambulance),” a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report said.
Anderson attempted to avoid a collision but was unable to do so, and the ambulance hit the truck on the passenger side, the report said. The EMS ambulance went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. The ambulance went down the embankment before coming to rest.
The truck came to rest in the median.
Injured were Anderson and two others in the ambulance, 37-year-old Ryan C. Strozier, of Greeneville; and 66-year old James W. Hughes, of Limestone.
Hoilman was also injured. The occupants of both vehicles were taken to Johnson City Medical Center. Their conditions were not available Tuesday morning.
Hoilman was charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for failure to yield, driving an unregistered vehicle and having a switched registration tag. Further charges may be filed pending the outcome of an investigation, the THP report said.