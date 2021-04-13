Four people suffered injuries in the crash Sunday night of a motorcycle and car in the 1500 block of Kingsport Highway, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
A 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 41-year-old George Walker of Piney Flats and a 2007 GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle were both northbound about 7:20 p.m. Sunday when the SUV, driven by 40-year-old Rosa E. Rosel of Greeneville, slowed to turn left into a driveway.
As the SUV made the left-hand turn, the motorcycle veered into the southbound lane and struck the back of the SUV.
The motorcycle came to an uncontrolled rest on the northbound shoulder of Kingsport Highway. The SUV came to rest in the driveway.
Walker and a passenger, 40-year-old Heather Walker of Piney Flats, both suffered injuries.
Also injured was Rosel and a passenger, 19-year-old Violeta Catalan of Greeneville.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS responded to the scene. The conditions of the four people injured in the wreck were not available Tuesday morning.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending, the report said.