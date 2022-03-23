Four Washington County Detention Center inmates have been charged in connection to a failed drone drop-off of contraband Sunday afternoon into the jail recreation yard.
Charges were earlier filed against 31-year-old Wautauga man Dustin J. Garland after corrections officers confiscated the downed drone and found drugs and smoking tobacco in a package attached to it.
“Investigators began connecting Dustin Garland to subjects that were housed in that area of the jail and found several communications between them,” Sheriff Keith Sexton said Wednesday in a news release.
The investigation uncovered a plot hatched in February to fly a drone over the facility.
Four alleged co-conspirators were charged with conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband in a penal institution. Charged were 33-year-old Randall Garner, 35-year-old Dadrian Franklin, 31-year-old Michael Miller and 33-year-old Rocky Woodard.
Chirp, or text, messages between Garner and Franklin with Garland “showed they had planned the location, the time, and payload of the drone.”
Communications showed a package "was attempted to be flown in on March 11 but never made it. An attempt was planned on March 15 but due to deputies being in the area they moved their drop to Sunday, March 20,” the release said.
Investigators found that on the day of the incident, “Miller was heard and seen guiding the drone into their location by phone.”
Woodard "was to grab the ‘package’ once lowered into the area but due to the fast reaction of detention officers, the package was taken as evidence and the pilot was arrested,” the release said.
Garland was charged with of introduction of contraband into a penal facility, along with flying a drone over a government infrastructure.
Garand was seen walking away from the jail in Jonesborough after the drone crashed. Detention center corrections officers had spotted it flying over one of the jail’s recreation yards. The drone was carrying a package wrapped in black electrical tape suspended by fishing line.
“As the drone operator was attempting to deliver the illegal narcotics, detention officers were able to grab the package, breaking the fishing line. The drone then attempted to fly away but crashed a short time later when the remaining fishing line was blown into the drone’s propellers,” an earlier release said.
The drone crashed in a wooded area near the jail. The crash was seen by officers who saw a man later identified as Garland “standing directly under the hovering drone.”
Garland was arrested in the immediate area where the drone controller was found. He was wearing a backpack containing items “consistent with elements of this crime,” the release said.
The drone's cargo included suspected Suboxone strips and Suboxone pills, Schedule II oxycodone pills and loose smoking tobacco.
Garland is free on $15,000 bond and has an April 11 preliminary hearing scheduled in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Bond of $5,000 on the contraband charge was set for Garner, Franklin, Miller and Woodard. All were scheduled to appear Wednesday in General Sessions Court.