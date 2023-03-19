The Greeneville Police Department announced Friday that four new officers, Jenna Handshoe, Austin Ladd, Tanner O’Laughlin and Mark Trent, have completed the Walters State Community College Law Enforcement Academy program.
A graduation ceremony took place Thursday at the Walters State Morristown campus.
According to a news release from the town, Class 127 was composed of 44 regional officers, deputies, and students. Ladd was recognized at the graduation ceremony with the firearms award, scoring a perfect score of 750.
The keynote speaker at the graduation event was Thomas McCauley of Greeneville. While currently serving as an assistant united states attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee, he has served as an officer for the Greeneville Police Department, deputy at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, and on the Third Judicial District Drug Task Force.
According to the news release, his advice for the graduates was to keep their integrity, remember that they serve the public, and to take care of themselves, mentally and physically. He also mentioned friendships as crucial, saying, “Be willing to talk and be prepared to listen.” His closing remarks were to “evolve and sharpen your tactics; evolve and sharpen your mind.”
The academy is a comprehensive nine-week program, totaling 480 hours. It was established in 1986, and according to Walters State, has been ranked among the nation’s premier training centers for law enforcement officers.
The four Greeneville officers were sworn-in to their positions in January and began the academy shortly after.
Handshoe is originally from Elkhart, Indiana. She moved to Greeneville in 2003 to start the women’s lacrosse team at Tusculum University, where she coached until August 2018. Handshoe has a Doctorate of Business Administration from Lincoln Memorial University. Recently, she spent two years working at the Greene County jail. In August 2022, Handshoe was hired as a Greeneville Auxiliary Police Officer.
“I’ve always wanted to be a police officer. I waited for a chance to get my foot in the door,” Handshoe said.
Ladd is from the Fingerlakes region of New York state. His family moved to Tennessee two years ago. He has been volunteering on ambulances since he was 16. He completed Basic EMT training in New York, and advanced EMT training in Tennessee. He worked for Newport EMS for a year before getting a job with Greene County EMS.
“I’ve always wanted to go into law enforcement, but I had to wait until I was 21,” Ladd said.
Ladd enjoys responding to calls and says it is rewarding to work with the community and to help people, according to the news release.
O’Laughlin grew up in Baileyton and attended North Greene High School. He served in the Air Force, where he was stationed in California for three years and North Carolina for two years. Additionally, he had active tours in Qatar, Iraq, and Lebanon. While in the service, he completed his associate degree in logistics at Walters State Community College. Since the Air Force, he has come close to completing his Bachelor of Science in business from ETSU, according to the release. In civilian life, he missed the camaraderie and sense of purpose and duty that he had experienced in the military, so he decided to join the National Guard. His latest adventure, and his calling, is in law enforcement.
Trent grew up in Baileyton and attended North Greene High School. According to the release, Trent is no stranger to the service, as his father, Vince Mullins, was a Tennessee state trooper for 27 years, and earned accolades such as Trooper of the Year in 2013 and 2016. Trent earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. He has been a personal trainer in Knoxville and worked as a manager at a local Food City grocery store.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Greeneville Police Department,” Trent said.
The new officers will be taking a few weeks off before starting full time at the Greeneville Police Department.