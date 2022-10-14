In addition to voting for state and federal candidates, Tennesseans will see four additional questions on ballots for this year’s midterm elections.
Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution on the State and Federal General Election ballot.
Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting starts Wednesday and concludes Nov. 3.
Proposed constitutional amendments are presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote is a vote to amend the constitution and adopt the proposed language in the amendment. A no vote is a vote not to amend the constitution and keep the current language in the constitution unchanged, according to a press release from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office.
The four proposed amendments, which were approved to appear on the ballot by the 111th and 112th General Assemblies, are:
- An amendment to Article XI, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the right to work.
- An amendment to Article II and Article III of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the exercise of the powers and duties of the Governor during disability.
- An amendment to Article I, Section 33 of the Constitution of Tennessee, to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude.
- An amendment to Article IX, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to disqualifications.
RIGHT TO WORK
The amendment on “right to work” would enshrine Tennessee’s current right-to-work law into the state’s constitution.
Tennessee’s existing law bans companies and unions from contracts that require workers to pay dues to the union representing them.
According to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office, the amendment would add a new section to article XI of the Tennessee Constitution to make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
GOVERNOR’S POWERS
The amendment involving the powers of the governor’s office would put in place a structure and process on the constitution for the transfer of the governor’s powers if the governor were to be temporarily incapacitated.
This amendment would add to article III, section 12 of the Tennessee Constitution a process for the temporary exercise of the powers and duties of the governor by the speaker of the Senate, or the speaker of the House if there is no speaker of the Senate in office, when the governor is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office of governor, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office.
The speaker would not be required to resign as speaker or as a member of the legislature while temporarily exercising the duties of the governor’s office, but the speaker would not be able to preside as speaker or vote as a member of the legislature. The speaker’s salary would also remain the same.
The amendment would also exempt a speaker who is temporarily discharging the powers and duties of the governor from provisions in the Constitution that would otherwise prohibit the speaker from exercising the powers of the governor and from simultaneously holding more than one state office.
SLAVERY, SERVITUDE
The amendment dealing with slavery in the state constitution would tweak the current language in article I, section 33 of the Tennessee Constitution, which says that slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a person who has been duly convicted of crime, are forever prohibited in the state.
According to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office, the amendment would delete the current language from the constitution and replace it with the following language: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”
DISQUALIFICATIONS
The amendment addressing disqualifications would remove language from the state constitution that prohibits clergy from holding an office in the Tennessee legislature.
According to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office, the amendment would delete article IX, section 1 of the Tennessee Constitution, which prohibits ministers of the gospel and priests of any denomination from holding a seat in either house of the legislature.
Though the language in the constitution relating to clergy has not been officially changed, the prohibition has not been enforced for decades and was struck down by the United States Supreme Court in a unanimous 1978 decision as a violation of the free exercise clause of the First Amendment.
PROCESS FOR ADOPTION
According to the press release from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office, two things must happen for an amendment to pass and become part of the constitution. The first is that the amendment must get more yes votes than no votes. The second is that the number of yes votes must be a majority of the total votes in the gubernatorial election.
The process Tennessee uses to determine the result for proposed constitutional amendments was confirmed by a court decision following the 2014 general election, according to the press release.
To determine the number of votes needed to adopt a proposed constitutional amendment, votes for all candidates for governor are added together and then divided by two. If there are more yes votes than no votes on the proposed amendment and the number of yes votes exceeds 50% of the total votes for governor, the amendment passes and becomes part of the constitution.
The constitutional amendment fails if the number of yes votes does not meet or exceed the threshold, or if there are more no votes than yes votes.